Here Are The Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: October 15-21

Monday, October 15, 6:30 PM

Grab your finest leggings and head to Lululemon Clarendon for a four- to six-mile run around Arlington. Lululemon team members lead two groups, a beginner and advanced, and you can stash your stuff at the store. Just show up. 2847 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington.

Tuesday, October 16

Stop by Vida Fitness this month for a free, three-day pass. You’ll also snag a Vida Bingo board, because gambling’s a sport, too. Check off 16 mystery Vida sightings on the board for a special treat. Check the fine print here. Gallery Place, City Vista, Logan Circle, The Yards, and U Street locations.

Wednesday, October 17, 6:30 PM

Running the Marine Corps Marathon? By now you’re likely in taper mode, and the Pacers gang has you covered with an easy four-mile run led by running coach Tammy of TW Training and Wellness. After the run, a member of the MCM team will hang around to answer any lingering questions about the race. Register here. 300 Tingey St., SW.

Thursday, October 18, 7 PM

Meet at the sundial on Georgetown’s waterfront for a “Ghost Race” with DC Run Crew. What the heck’s a Ghost Race? Here, it’s an all-levels-welcome 8K, “a secret race run at different times and with different groups on the same path.” Best to not ask too many questions and just do it (but be sure to download the Strava app, which is required). Register here. 2900 K St., NW.

Friday, October 19

While free happy hour workouts are no longer a thing at Balanced Athlete Fitness Studios, you can still snag a free class at the multiple-boutiques-under-one-roof spot, which has barre, cycling, Pilates, HIIT, yoga, and more. If you join, perks include a free 30-minute session on a Pilates reformer and a free fitness assessment with a personal trainer. More info here. 5538 Connecticut Ave., NW.

Saturday, October 20, 12 PM

Old Town’s Founders Hall—home of newish coworking space ALX Community—also has a yoga studio on its ground floor, where you’ll find an hour of free community yoga from Vikriya Lab with Laura on the second Saturday of every month. After a flow/breathing-focused class, pop across the hall to South Block for an avocado-themed refreshment. 106 N. Lee St., Alexandria.

Sunday, October 21, 10 AM

Cross-training is key to injury prevention. Join personal trainer David Nickum at Pacers Fairfax for a boot camp geared toward runners, but appropriate for all ages and fitness levels. Bring your own yoga mat and water bottle. 10420 N. Street, Fairfax.

Join the conversation!