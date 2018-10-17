5 Things Our Food Editors Are Talking About This Month

Where We’re Drinking

DC got its first cidery two years ago, and we’re already on to the third: Capitol Cider House in Petworth. The tasting room offers build-your-own flights with ciders (including its own), all sourced within 200 miles of the US Capitol. Bonus: You can play Scrabble there, too. 3930 Georgia Ave., NW.

Don’t Cake and Drive

Some cakes carry a whiff of booze. The new Lexington bourbon cake from Warrenton’s Red Truck Bakery ($42) practically punches you in the nose with whiskey—and a good bit of ginger. Another round, please.

Get a Jump on Holiday Shopping

The Emporiyum—a three-day shopping event that brings together pickle makers, small-batch booze companies, and lots of other artisans—returns to Union Market’s Dock 5 November 9 through 11. Get tickets here from $15 to $40.

Gimmick of the Month

The latest coping mechanism in these uncertain times? Raw cookie dough. Scoop shops serving the stuff are cropping up, but the trend has gone too far: The Dough Jar offers batter sandwiched between two baked cookies. We couldn’t eat more than one bite. 1332 Wisconsin Ave., NW.

Hot Restaurant Opening

What happens when one of DC’s best Italian chefs designs his dream “culinary playground”? A place like Nicholas Stefanelli’s Officina. The market/trattoria at the Wharf has a butcher, “amaro library,” and rooftop bar. 1120 Maine Ave., SW.

This article appears in the October 2018 issue of Washingtonian.

