10 Practical Ways to Make Your Kitchen Shelving Insta-Worthy

Top shelf, from top left:
1. Choose a “hero piece” to leave out for day-to-day cooking.
Colorful cast-iron crockery is as handsome as it is useful. Staub cocotte, $285 at Williams Sonoma.
2. Neatly folded layers of linens lend a polished look.
Crimson “flea market” tea towels, $38 each at Salt & Sundry.
3. Put fresh citrus in an accent bowl for a pop of color.
McLeod walnut individual salad bowl, $50 at Williams Sonoma.
4. For handy storage that looks great, transfer dry goods into glass jars.
$16 to $27 at Weck Jars.
5. An entertaining piece can also be a utensil holder.
WRF pitchers, $50 and $20 at Salt & Sundry.
Bottom shelf, from left:
6. Line up glassware for eye-appealing organization.
“Addison” goblets, $18 each at Salt & Sundry.
7. A beautiful appliance such as a pour-over coffeemaker can do double duty as a display piece.
Kinto Brewer Stand Set, $188 at Need Supply Co.
8. Stick to one tone for stacked plates and bowls.
Plates, $32 for four at World Market; Hawkins New York cereal bowls, $18 each at Need Supply Co.
9. Add life with a touch of greenery.
Neon pothos plant, $12, and Norden pot, $50, at Little Leaf.
10. Group your prettiest cookbooks.
France: The Cookbook, $50, and Tartine All Day, $25, at Salt & Sundry; At Home With Plants, $25 at Anthropologie; Nourish & Glow, $20 at Salt & Sundry.
Also on the top shelf:
Petrified-wood cutting board, $60 at World Market; teak-and-amber copper cutting board, $40 at West Elm; gray planter, author’s own; walnut salt mill, $80 at Williams Sonoma; Be Home storage canisters, $14 to $30 at Salt & Sundry; “Acacia” salad servers, $13 for set of two at World Market; walnut wood cooking spoon, $7 at World Market; basting brush, author’s own.
Also on the bottom shelf:
Yield Design copper cups, $21 each at Need Supply Co; copper mixing bowls, $35 each at Williams Sonoma; olivewood mortar and pestle, $20 at World Market.
This article appears in the October 2018 issue of Washingtonian.