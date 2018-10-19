Where to Find Bottomless Brunch Rosé and Other Free-Flowing Drinks Beyond Mimosas

Bottomless bloody Marys is kind of an oxymoron (can anyone drink more than two?). And mimosas can get a little monotonous. Try one of these free-flowing brunch drink deals instead.

Bottomless rosé at Tyber Creek

84 T St., NW

Cold schmold—you’d never know the temperature dropped at this Bloomingdale haunt, which has a heated 45-seat patio AND bottomless rosé ($27 per person). Pair your pink drinks with an Ivy City smoked fish and bagel board or warming shakshuka.

Margs and micheladas at Buena Vida

8407 Ramsey Ave., Silver Spring

You’re in for a feast at this modern Mexican spot, which serves all-you-can-eat tacos and small plates alongside all-you-can-drink beverages like classic margaritas, red and white sangria, and micheladas (like a bloody with beer). The cost is $35 per person—a decent deal if you’re filling up for the day.

Sangria and beer at Boqueria

837 M St., NW

Dupont’s Spanish spot is also an all-you-can-eat-and-drink affair with unlimited tapas and red and white sangria or Estrella Dram—Barcelona’s signature lager ($39 per person). There’s also vodka-spiked coffee with “panther powder.”

Tallboys at Bar Charley

1825 18th St., NW

The low-key brunch at this Dupont bar features bottomless Narragansett tallboys (as well as traditional bloodys and mimosas). The $24.95 deal includes an entree like a classic American breakfast or brunch burger.

Old Fashioneds at Barrel

613 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

Bottomless old fashioneds would be dangerous, but you’ll certainly get your fill when you and at least three friends order a barrel of the cocktails ($60 per barrel). The kegged drink is a mix of Old Overholt, bitters, and simple syrup over ice. Make sure to order something to pad the stomach like chicken and waffles.

Pomegranate Prosecco at Compass Rose

1346 T St., NW

We’re fans of the brunch menu at Rose Previte’s eclectic restaurant—essentially the regular menu of global small plates plus a handful of daytime specials. In addition to regular fresh fruit mimosas, you can get bottomless Prosecco cocktails spiked with pomegranate liqueur (or just good quality Prosecco, also nice). Match the drinks ($20 to $21 per person) with soft-scrambled eggs with lamb merguez or a Dublin-style “spice bag” of fried chicken and spuds.

Party booze at Hawthorne

1336 U St., NW

Didn’t get enough Bud Light or shots the night before? Here’s your chance again at brunch! The U Street bar channels your current or inner college days with all-you-can-drink Bud and orange crushes (as well as mimosas and bloodys), plus a shot of the day and an entree.

