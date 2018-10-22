Don’t let the name fool you — there’s more to Fish Taco than just fish. In fact, there’s a little something for everyone at the Bethesda restaurant. The menu encompasses both the sea and beyond, featuring a variety of choices to satisfy every craving and palate.

The team behind the fast-casual taqueria, which just opened its third location in Bethesda, has thoughtfully cultivated a selection of south-of-the-border favorites, including three types of its namesake dish (signature beer-battered, blackened, and grilled fish tacos). The menu also features barbacoa, shrimp, and steak tacos, as well as made-from-scratch guacamole and salsa.

When it’s said that Fish Taco has something for everyone, it speaks to the restaurant’s ability to make a wide scope of patrons feel like it’s the right place to be. The newest location on Woodmont Avenue, relocated from the original spot on Wisconsin Avenue, provides a prime location for a bite and a drink before heading out to shop or catching a movie.

Those in the mood for some amped-up greens can point to the Adobo Chicken Caesar salad. While others can get in on the fresh avocado and charred corn pico in the vegetarian tacos. Start off with the Elote — that’s the charred corn on the cob with cotija cheese, and it is the epitome of Mexican street food. The menu was carefully and smartly created based on the talents of those in the kitchen. The dishes are all made from scratch and the simple ingredients make each bite one to remember.

From happy hours to easy family meals, Fish Taco is the perfect choice. Check out the menu and learn more about all three of its locations online at www.fishtacoonline.com