November 2018 Crossword Answer Key

Across

1. Gosford Park director

7. Cockpit readouts

12. They played at Shea

16. 300

19. Tomei of In the Bedroom

20. Smaller of two maps

21. Word from which the French eau is derived

22. Retro cheer

23. 2018: “The ending feels familiar, but the journey to get there is brilliant” (3½ stars)

25. Big sandwiches

26. “Where ___ we?”

27. Does without

28. “Pretty cool!”

29. “___ bien”(“That’s okay”)

31. Large and small, e.g.

33. A homophone for you?

34. Apple system of yore

36. Kalimotxo ingredient

39. Bestselling PC game of the 1990s

40. 2018: “Ethan Hawke feels perfect as the washed-up star with multiple families and problems” (3½ stars)

42. Encouraging start?

44. Turning

47. Clinton cabinet member

48. 18- or 22-year old, often

49. Feeling it, after the gym

50. Very, casually

53. Thespian Russo

55. Pen name?

56. It keeps the blood flowing

58. Cut, as wool from a sheep

60. ___ Vineyard

64. Person who shares the wealth?

66. Second name, sometimes

68. Beginning meaning “both”

69. Space-bar neighbor

70. Reddit session, for short

71. 2017: “The interiors and set design make your eyes pop” (4 stars)

74. “Chandelier” singer, 2014

75. Park place?

76. E-mail program folder

77. Bite playfully

78. Disobedient type

80. Did an ore chore

82. Elementary

84. Bias

85. Archnemesis

86. “Get lost!”

90. TV drama named for an area of Southern California

92. ___ the Wild

93. Run like a mouse

96. Such a long time

98. Beats, as a goalie

100. Thy Neighbor’s Wife writer

101. 2017: “A thrilling great man story, an old-school treat for modern audiences” (4 stars)

104. Ready for business

105. It lost Best Picture to Schindler’s List

107. Employee in a doc’s office, often

108. Poke tuna

111. Chevy produced until 2002

113. Type for some universal donors (abbr.)

114. Altar’s area

116. Prodded

118. Short-term job

119. ___ fail

121. Legendary DC film critic who’s on TV less these days but still reviewing online, as seen in his quotes from the theme clues

124. Essen exclamation

125. Bring under control, one way

126. Pi, for one

127. Very slightly

128. Favorite

129. “___ Marching” (Dave Matthews Band hit)

130. Put to zero

131. Bob at 12 Olympic Games

Down

1. Walk casually

2. TV drama named for an area of Southern California

3. Go over

4. Jagger with swagger

5. Wants to date

6. Break on the couch

7. Eat well

8. Unbroken

9. Kutcher of Punk’d

10. Washington-___ (Arlington high school)

11. 1970s prankster

12. Megafauna that went extinct about 11,000 years ago

13. Part of ERA

14. Butter holder

15. Get fresh with

16. 2018: “Anyone who has ever dealt with a difficult family . . . knows the lovebirds have a rocky road ahead” (3 stars)

17. Decides one will

18. Eastern Shore river

24. Like pacers

30. Public spectacle

32. “Gotcha”

35. Minute, as a chance

37. Lincoln or Ford

38. Complete jerk

40. Mansfield of Too Hot to Handle

41. Mesmerize

43. Islands off the coast of Scotland

44. Imps

45. Parent in 2009 headlines

46. 2016: “The story is Tarantino in the best (and worst) sense” (2½ stars)

51. Lester of NBC News

52. Constellation with a belt

54. One-named plus-size model

57. Hotline callers

59. Desert for which an African nation is named

61. Take ___ turn (worsen)

62. Evoking unfamiliarity

63. Begin, as a long task

65. Former DCPS chief Michelle

67. 3/17 honoree

68. Most pretentious, as a film

72. “No ifs, ___, or buts!”

73. ___ browns

79. Bird unlike a penguin or emu

81. Hart of Rodgers and Hart

83. Inner-ear area

87. Intonations

88. Astonished

89. She played Phoebe’s mom on Friends

91. Henhouse

93. Temporary, as a solution

94. Whim

95. So far

97. Jamaican genre

99. Approach swiftly

102. Puts on the books

103. Oscar-winning title role for Meryl

106. Lift, as a beer stein

108. Representative

109. Hagar the Horrible’s wife

110. Stays neutral?

112. Prefix with physics

115. Get off ___-free

117. Baseball plural that some fans quibble with

120. Stovetop item

122. Charlotte of The Facts of Life

123. Short pasta?