November 2018 Crossword Answer Key

Across
1. Gosford Park director
7. Cockpit readouts
12. They played at Shea
16. 300
19. Tomei of In the Bedroom
20. Smaller of two maps
21. Word from which the French eau is derived
22. Retro cheer
23. 2018: “The ending feels familiar, but the journey to get there is brilliant” (3½ stars)
25. Big sandwiches
26. “Where ___ we?”
27. Does without
28. “Pretty cool!”
29. “___ bien”(“That’s okay”)
31. Large and small, e.g.
33. A homophone for you?
34. Apple system of yore
36. Kalimotxo ingredient
39. Bestselling PC game of the 1990s
40. 2018: “Ethan Hawke feels perfect as the washed-up star with multiple families and problems” (3½ stars)
42. Encouraging start?
44. Turning
47. Clinton cabinet member
48. 18- or 22-year old, often
49. Feeling it, after the gym
50. Very, casually
53. Thespian Russo
55. Pen name?
56. It keeps the blood flowing
58. Cut, as wool from a sheep
60. ___ Vineyard
64. Person who shares the wealth?
66. Second name, sometimes
68. Beginning meaning “both”
69. Space-bar neighbor
70. Reddit session, for short
71. 2017: “The interiors and set design make your eyes pop” (4 stars)
74. “Chandelier” singer, 2014
75. Park place?
76. E-mail program folder
77. Bite playfully
78. Disobedient type
80. Did an ore chore
82. Elementary
84. Bias
85. Archnemesis
86. “Get lost!”
90. TV drama named for an area of Southern California
92. ___ the Wild
93. Run like a mouse
96. Such a long time
98. Beats, as a goalie
100. Thy Neighbor’s Wife writer
101. 2017: “A thrilling great man story, an old-school treat for modern audiences” (4 stars)
104. Ready for business
105. It lost Best Picture to Schindler’s List
107. Employee in a doc’s office, often
108. Poke tuna
111. Chevy produced until 2002
113. Type for some universal donors (abbr.)
114. Altar’s area
116. Prodded
118. Short-term job
119. ___ fail
121. Legendary DC film critic who’s on TV less these days but still reviewing online, as seen in his quotes from the theme clues
124. Essen exclamation
125. Bring under control, one way
126. Pi, for one
127. Very slightly
128. Favorite
129. “___ Marching” (Dave Matthews Band hit)
130. Put to zero
131. Bob at 12 Olympic Games
Down
1. Walk casually
2. TV drama named for an area of Southern California
3. Go over
4. Jagger with swagger
5. Wants to date
6. Break on the couch
7. Eat well
8. Unbroken
9. Kutcher of Punk’d
10. Washington-___ (Arlington high school)
11. 1970s prankster
12. Megafauna that went extinct about 11,000 years ago
13. Part of ERA
14. Butter holder
15. Get fresh with
16. 2018: “Anyone who has ever dealt with a difficult family . . . knows the lovebirds have a rocky road ahead” (3 stars)
17. Decides one will
18. Eastern Shore river
24. Like pacers
30. Public spectacle
32. “Gotcha”
35. Minute, as a chance
37. Lincoln or Ford
38. Complete jerk
40. Mansfield of Too Hot to Handle
41. Mesmerize
43. Islands off the coast of Scotland
44. Imps
45. Parent in 2009 headlines
46. 2016: “The story is Tarantino in the best (and worst) sense” (2½ stars)
51. Lester of NBC News
52. Constellation with a belt
54. One-named plus-size model
57. Hotline callers
59. Desert for which an African nation is named
61. Take ___ turn (worsen)
62. Evoking unfamiliarity
63. Begin, as a long task
65. Former DCPS chief Michelle
67. 3/17 honoree
68. Most pretentious, as a film
72. “No ifs, ___, or buts!”
73. ___ browns
79. Bird unlike a penguin or emu
81. Hart of Rodgers and Hart
83. Inner-ear area
87. Intonations
88. Astonished
89. She played Phoebe’s mom on Friends
91. Henhouse
93. Temporary, as a solution
94. Whim
95. So far
97. Jamaican genre
99. Approach swiftly
102. Puts on the books
103. Oscar-winning title role for Meryl
106. Lift, as a beer stein
108. Representative
109. Hagar the Horrible’s wife
110. Stays neutral?
112. Prefix with physics
115. Get off ___-free
117. Baseball plural that some fans quibble with
120. Stovetop item
122. Charlotte of The Facts of Life
123. Short pasta?