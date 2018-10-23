Look Inside My Home: A 20-Something’s Shaw Apartment Filled With Target Finds

Twenty-five-year-old office manager Lindsay Warden has lived in her Shaw apartment for almost two years, and loves being in the middle of everything—close to a Metro stop, a quick walk to 14th Street or Blagden Alley, and right by all the new spots opening on Florida and 7th Street. “We love to entertain, and because of all the places to go nearby, friends definitely don’t complain if we are hosting,” she says of her and her two roommates. “It’s a really lively area.”

The fun, mix-and-match apartment is perfect for a group in their 20s, and is filled with things Lindsay scored at World Market and Target. “I’m definitely someone who has lots of ‘things,'” she says, “but those things make our house inviting.”

Who lives there: Lindsey Warden and her two roommates

Neighborhood: Shaw

How long they’ve lived there: Almost two years

Approximate square-feet: 1,250

Number of beds: Three

Number of baths: Two-and-a-half

Favorite piece of furniture: “It’s not a piece of furniture, but I’m obsessed with our living room rug. I love the colors; it was a great price, and it makes the space so colorful.”

Favorite home interior store: Anthropologie for accessories, Home Goods for larger pieces, and World Market and Target for pillows and throws.

Favorite DIY: The gallery wall. “I love getting cool art prints from all different sources and finding mix-and-match frames to create a colorful, but cohesive, gallery wall.”

Splurge: “I have yet to really make a ‘splurge’ purchase, but if you add up the price of all the candles I currently have in my house, it would probably be pretty pricey.”

Steal: The bar cabinet. It was originally a scratched floor sample at Pier 1, and Lindsay and her mom got it for a great price. She covered up the scratches with a tray, and it was good to go. “I love the gold accents on it, and it’s the perfect place to store our extra glassware…which I’m addicted to.”

Design advice: Don’t be afraid to mismatch, she says. “The older I’ve gotten, the more I’ve thrown caution to the wind when it comes to being matchy-matchy. Mixing up colors and textures in a room creates interest and makes things feel cozy.”

Have a house you’d like to be featured in a Look Inside My Home post? Post a picture of your space on Instagram and tag it with #WashMagHome.

Join the conversation!