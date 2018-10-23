Washingtonian Today: Signing Bonus

About Washingtonian Today Washingtonian Today is not just another political news roundup. Instead, this daily morning brief provides local context on national news, catches you up on what’s happening at Washingtonian, points you toward super duper awesome things to do around town, and lets you in on some special events going on in-house. Sign up here to receive Washingtonian Today in your inbox every morning. More from Washingtonian Today



GOOD MORNING!!!!! I hope you’re awake now. Welcome to Tuesday.

As Halloween approaches, I’ve yet to hear anything about the White House’s annual party for the press corps. Last year, journalists brought their children into the briefing room and many of them had an Oval Office audience with President Trump. I was unable to procure a child or pass as one of my older colleagues’ Large Adult Daughter, so I had to sit those festivities out. Could this be the year they’ll let reporters in costume in? Maybe “sexy anonymous New York Times op-ed” or “flirty fake news”?

ACTUALLY SCARY: The intruder who allegedly kicked through the doors at Fox 5’s Friendship Heights station is in the hospital after a security guard shot him.

WOKE STARBUCKS: Today, Starbucks opened its first store that embraces to the deaf and hard of hearing on H Street, Northeast, near Gallaudet. We took a look inside, and even have a video of how to order a PSL in ASL.

What we have cooking at Washingtonian:

Our pick for things to do around the District:

The 60th annual Washington International Horse Show will be at Capital One Arena this week and weekend. Watch more than 500 national and international horses and riders—including Olympic vets—compete and perform. There are several special events throughout the weekend: riders will don costumes for the Barn Night Halloween on Horseback show on Thursday night (7 PM), and Saturday’s WIHS Kids’ Day is a free daytime event where children can participate in hands-on activities such as pony rides and face painting. The schedule gives the full run-down of both daytime and evening events. Through October 28. $15-$45.

Good reads:

Marissa J. Lang explores the two new lesbian bars in DC, which open at a time when similar establishments are closing all over the country. (The Washington Post)

explores the two new lesbian bars in DC, which open at a time when similar establishments are closing all over the country. (The Washington Post) An amazing resource for all writers, myself included: The New York Times‘s Tim Herrera explains how to pitch a news outlet without looking like an absolute dingus. (Nieman Lab)

Big events from Washingtonian

Whiskey fans unite! Our annual Whiskey & Fine Spirits Festival will take place on Thursday, November 15. Head to Union Market’s Dock 5 for a festive evening of tasting whiskey, bourbon, gin, vodka, rum, tequila, and more. Tickets are selling fast, but you can still score some. It’s already a good deal, but we have an even better one for you: Washingtonian Today readers can save 10 percent with the code POURITUP.

Would you like to get this post emailed to you (a friend, or maybe even a frenemy) every morning? Sign up! It’s free!

Join the conversation!