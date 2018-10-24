7 Halloween-Themed Fitness Events around DC

Ascend Cycle, October 26 – October 31, various

Kick off Halloweekend with a happy hour costume ride at Ascend Cycle. Show up in a costume you won’t mind getting all sweaty in and stay for a free drink afterward. The studio has a smattering of themed workouts including a Spooky, Bloody, and Haunting Ride with Emily, which will feature creepy songs, and an ’80s costume ride, which explains itself. And, a couple workouts in Ascend Cycle’s strength training space will replace free weights with pumpkins (talk about a versatile fruit). Check out Ascend’s site for all times, dates, and pricing. 2413 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria.

Pacers Running, October 29, 6:30 PM

If you’ve ever gone on a jog wearing Spandex and found yourself wishing you could be huffing and puffing in full-on Halloween regalia instead, this four-mile costumed run is for you. Aside from the opportunity to take to the streets without inhibitions, participants also receive glow sticks, which are never not fun, let alone while running dressed as Dracula. Prizes are on the line as well—the best costumed joggers nab a free month-long membership to Vida Fitness. The race is free—no sign-up required. 1821 14th St NW.

Sweat DC, October 28, 9:15 AM – 12:15 PM

What better way to start off your Sunday than with a workout/brunch combo? Hit up SWEAT DC for a Halloween Boo Workout & Brunch, with mimosas bites courtesy of Territory Foods. Grab your scariest costume and sign up by texting Sweat DC to 33222, where you’ll also get access to pricing. 3232 Georgia Ave NW.

Eat.Yoga.Drink., October 30, 7 PM

At Eat.Yoga.Drink.’s Hip Hop Halloween Yoga you’ll first find a spirited yoga class conducted to “freaky, funky, and flowy” hip-hop before working on that corpse pose in the yoga portion. Afterward, enjoy a Halloween cocktail, which is built into the $25 class price. It should go without saying at this point, but costumes are encouraged. Click here to sign up. 23rd Street South, Arlington.

Vida Fitness, October 31, all day

All Vida Fitness locations will open their doors to the public on Halloween—stop by any Vida membership office to get a day pass (along with a Halloween treat bag) and try out a cycling, barbell, or Zumba class for free. Various locations here.

Cut Seven, October 31, various

Cut Seven is trading its regular Wednesday evening schedule with a slate of intense Seven Deadly Sins workouts. Trainers Katie Collard and Chris Perrin will put attendees through the ringer with seven intense exercises designed to tap you out. Find three sessions on Halloween: 5:45 PM, 6:45 PM, and 7:45 PM. Costumes are strongly encouraged. To sign up and for pricing, visit cutseven.com. 1101 Rhode Island Ave NW.

Cycled!, October 31, 6:30 PM

Grab your glove and your best Michael Jackson-inspired workout gear and get to Cycled! Takoma Park for the studio’s “Thriller” Night Costume Ride, where you’ll ride along to the MJ megahit and other inspired music. Visit www.CYCLEDstudios.com to register. If it’s your first class, you’ll get in free with the promo code [email protected] 6960 Carroll St NW.