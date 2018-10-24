Washingtonian Today: Another Reason to Cheer Gate 35X’s Demise

About Washingtonian Today Washingtonian Today is not just another political news roundup. Instead, this daily morning brief provides local context on national news, catches you up on what’s happening at Washingtonian, points you toward super duper awesome things to do around town, and lets you in on some special events going on in-house. Sign up here to receive Washingtonian Today in your inbox every morning. More from Washingtonian Today



Good morning, my beautiful readers, and welcome to Wednesday.

DC Attorney General Karl Racine has opened an investigation of sexual abuse of children by Catholic priests in the Archdiocese of Washington. Earlier this week, the US Attorney’s Office launched a hotline for sexual abuse survivors. Those affected can call 202-252-7008 or e-mail USADC.ReportClergyAbuse@usdoj.gov .

MORE SEATS OUT OF TOWN: American Airlines may start flying bigger regional jets out of National Airport after it gets rid of the infamous gate 35X.

In more dream dashing news, someone in South Carolina won the Mega Millions. Our office did not go in on a group ticket, but if we did, I hope we’d collectively buy the Wendy’s in Dave Thomas Circle and send it to the same place 35X is going.

Get in the Halloween spirit with the Kennedy Center’s production of Little Shop of Horrors, about a carnivorous (and singing) plant. This production is part of the “Broadway Center Stage” series, which features Broadway stars on a DC stage. Little Shop will include Megan Hilty from Smash, Josh Radnor from How I Met Your Mother, and Tony Award-winning actor James Monroe Iglehart (who played Genie in the original Broadway production of Aladdin). Through October 28. $89-$215.

While Trump aides are accosted in public in Washington, they’re certified celebrities elsewhere around the country, Annie Karni reports. (Politico)

reports. (Politico) Older folks are less adept at telling the truth from lies, which makes sharing news in the time of bad faith journalism a particularly dangerous game. (The Atlantic)

