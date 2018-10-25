Washingtonian Today: It’s Okay to Sleep With Ghosts

About Washingtonian Today Washingtonian Today is not just another political news roundup. Instead, this daily morning brief provides local context on national news, catches you up on what’s happening at Washingtonian, points you toward super duper awesome things to do around town, and lets you in on some special events going on in-house. Sign up here to receive Washingtonian Today in your inbox every morning. More from Washingtonian Today



It's Thursday (or, for longtime readers, Friday Jr.).

Are you the Virginia winner of the $1 Million Mega Millions Prize? Consider putting some of your earnings to the new $2.5 million condo in NE that has sweeping scenic views of a Chick-fil-A.

WIN SOME, LOSE SOME: Just as Navy Yard was celebrating the newest pour-your-own-wine-outfitted Whole Foods, the neighborhood suffered a striking loss: Justin’s Cafe, the only bar in the neighborhood resembling a dive, is closing for good. As a resident, I’m heartbroken. Where will I go for a cheap meal and a beer now: Buffalo Wild Wings?!

Last week, I asked you all to share your favorite parts of your commute, and Meghann Klein‘s really stood out to me. She writes:

Walking down 5th Street NE, seeing all of the vendors opening up, from the electronics shop (where I really need to buy a new pair of headphones) and getting my fave cortado from Mahammad, Kevon and Ryan at The Village Café. It’s really pretty much the best. I think some Drake song should be playing in the background.

I’m glad it’s not just me who pretends they’re in a music video while they’re on their way to work. But instead of Drake, the Talking Heads are playing.







COMEDY Brightest Young Thing’s annual Bentzen Ball Comedy Festival, curated by Tig Notaro, is hosting stand-up shows in Lincoln Theatre and various other venues around the city. A few shows are already sold out, but highlights of the remaining available include opening night with comedian/actress Phoebe Robinson of 2 Dope Queens on Thursday (Lincoln Theatre), “Off Book: The Improvised Musical Podcast” on Friday (Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage), and comics Cameron Esposito and Rhea Butcher of Take My Wife on Saturday (Lincoln Theatre). Jokes aside, some of the Bentzen Ball talent will participate in the Walk & 5K to End HIV on Saturday morning at Freedom Plaza and free HIV testing will be offered on site. Bentzen Ball shows: through October 28, free – $45. Walk/5K: Saturday, $15-$21.



Sarah McCammon explores how evangelicals both for and against Trump find unity during the midterms. (NPR)

explores how evangelicals both for and against Trump find unity during the midterms. (NPR) Gifted kids often struggle with the label as they become adults. And, often times, they mature into not-so-gifted adults, as Brandy Jensen chronicles in her latest essay. (The Outline)

