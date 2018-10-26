7 Pumpkin Breakfast and Brunch Items to Spice Up Your Morning

Pumpkin: it’s not just for your Halloween doorstep.

PSL creme brûlée Doughnuts at District Doughnut

Locations at the Wharf; Georgetown (Caddy’s Alley); Capitol Hill

Starbuck’s pumpkin spice lattes got their start in DC, so it’s only fitting that this local doughnut shop serves its own (much better!) PSL treat. The doughnut is a mashup of their creme brûlée and fall flavors with pumpkin pie dough and creamy filling, plus a caramelized sugar glaze.

Pumpkin spice oatmeal at Osteria Morini

301 Water St., SE

We love the pastas at Morini, but pumpkin fans can get their fix with a few other dishes on the menu—think pumpkin spice oatmeal with honey crisp apples, or a very seasonal burrata appetizer with pumpkin seed crumble.

Pumpkin slushitos at Estadio

1520 14th St., NW

This 14th Street Spanish spot really loves Halloween, and serves an “Espookio” menu at dinner and brunch through October 31. In addition to specials like “boo-cadillo” sandwiches, you can order a Jack O’ Lantern boozy slushy with pumpkin, pumpkin ale, Scotch, and lemon.

Pumpkin pancakes at Agua 301

301 Water St., SE

Get your Mexican brunch fix on the waterfront with these orange-hued pancakes, served with zesty pumpkin seeds, ginger butter, and chili-spiked maple syrup.

Pumpkin bowls at True Food Kitchen

7100 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda; 2910 District Ave #170, Fairfax (Mosaic District)

Go for a protein-rich Sunrise Bowl at this health-minded chain, packed with good-for-you ingredients like ancient grains, sweet potatoes, avocado, grilled mushrooms, and eggs–all topped with pumpkin seed pesto. Keep the theme going at dessert with a slice of squash pie with coconut whip (perks: vegan and gluten-free).

So much pumpkin at Baked & Wired

1052 Thomas Jefferson St., NW

There’s plenty of pumpkin-y goodness at this Georgetown bakery/cafe. You’ll find pumpkin gingerbread spiced up with crystalized ginger and ginger-buttercream frosting, pumpkin cupcakes, pumpkin ice cream sandwiches, and on Fridays, pumpkin muffins.

Pumpkin churros at Espita Mezcaleria

1250 9th St., NW

Shaw’s Oaxacan spot finishes brunch on an autumnal note with a sweet treat of cider churros, spiced caramel, and pumpkin ice cream.

