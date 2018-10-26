News  |  Real Estate

Photos: DC’s First Underpass Art Park Opens in NoMa

Thousands of light-up rods now hang from the Metro underpass on M Street, Northeast.
Photos courtesy of the NoMa Parks Foundation.

It took four years, but the first of NoMa’s four planned underpass art parks is finally open. The installation—titled “Rain”—can be found just outside the Metro entrance on M Street, Northeast, between 1st and Delaware streets. The 4,000 polycarbonate rods suspended from the underpass are intended to both beautify the neighborhood and brighten up a previously dark zone for pedestrians. They will remain lit 24 hours a day.  Oakland, California’s Thurlow Small Architects and Dutch firm NIO architecten designed the installation.

The first underpass park was initially scheduled for completion in 2015, but was beset by various construction delays. Three additional underpass parks are planned for L and K streets, Northeast, and Florida Avenue, Northeast. 

 

 

