Photos From Washingtonian’s 2018 Tech Titans Reception

Washingtonian celebrated the 2018 Tech Titans, Presented by Boeing with a festive reception at the Organization of American States on Thursday, October 25, 2018. Attendees enjoyed delicious hors d’oeuvres provided by RSVP Catering as well as roaming oyster shucking by Oysters XO.
Throughout the evening guests interacted with several activations provided by our event sponsors including a virtual reality flight experience from
Boeing. Other activations included an oversized Plinko game in the Salesforce lounge, a healthy mind gardening bar provided by Inova Health, and Compass showed guests what the future of real estate looked like with their glowing and innovative realty sign.
Brief remarks were made by Gordon Johndroe of Boeing, Inova’s Rick Gordon, and Niki Christoff of Salesforce, in between music mixed by
Pike Productions. Party-goers also took home faux Washingtonian covers from Washington Talent Agency.
Thank you to our presenting sponsor:
Boeing
Thank you to event sponsors:
Inova, Salesforce, and Compass
Special thanks to our event partners: Crimson & Clover,
Oysters XO, Pike Productions, RSVP Catering, Select Event Rentals, and Washington Talent Agency.
Photos by Dan Swartz and Evy Mages
Washingtonian’s 2018 Tech Titans event was held at the Organization of American States
CVENT’s Reggie Aggarwal and Susan Tynan of Framebridge
Floral decor was provided by Crimson & Clover
Inova’s Rick Gordon, Niki Christoff of Salesforce, Washingtonian’s Cathy Merrill Williams, and Gordon Johndroe of Boeing.
Guests enjoyed delicious bites provided by RSVP Catering.
The peking duck cart was a hit amongst guests.
Amazon’s Steve Hartell, Brian Huseman, and Jena Gross.
Guests enjoyed roaming oyster shucking provided by Oysters XO.
Jesse Stepler, Malcolm Little, Ajay Kori, and Brandon Torrey Declet.
Guests took part in Boeing’s flight virtual reality experience
Niki Christoff, Maurice Turner and Matt Cutts.
Washingtonian’s Susan Farkas and Michael Schaffer
Compass showcased their glowing and innovative realty signs and gifted guests with portable chargers.
Jeni Hanson of CRAFT plays the oversized Plinko game in the Salesforce lounge.
James Leach and FiscalNote’s Gerald Yao
There were many places for guests to mingle and connect, including the INOVA lounge.
Alex Wirth, Katie Peters, Tyler Suiters, Tiffany Moore, and Niki Christoff.
Inova provided a healthy mind gardening bar for guests to plant their own flowers.
Shana Glenzer, Rebecca Yarborough, Amelia Friedman, Alicia Fuller, Lisa Throckmorton, and Kelly O’Malley.
Guests posed for faux covers of Washingtonian magazine thanks to Washington Talent Agency.
Jayne Sandman, Mark Ein, and Andrea Kaufman.
Pike Productions lit up the party with a glowing central bar.
Buddy Rizer, Reggie Aggarwal, Patrick Smith, Tien Wong, and Brett Fitzgerald.
RSVP Catering ended the evening by displaying a waffle lollipop dessert bar.
