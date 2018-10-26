Photos From Washingtonian’s 2018 Tech Titans Reception

Washingtonian celebrated the 2018 Tech Titans, Presented by Boeing with a festive reception at the Organization of American States on Thursday, October 25, 2018. Attendees enjoyed delicious hors d’oeuvres provided by RSVP Catering as well as roaming oyster shucking by Oysters XO.

Throughout the evening guests interacted with several activations provided by our event sponsors including a virtual reality flight experience from Boeing. Other activations included an oversized Plinko game in the Salesforce lounge, a healthy mind gardening bar provided by Inova Health, and Compass showed guests what the future of real estate looked like with their glowing and innovative realty sign.

Brief remarks were made by Gordon Johndroe of Boeing, Inova’s Rick Gordon, and Niki Christoff of Salesforce, in between music mixed by Pike Productions. Party-goers also took home faux Washingtonian covers from Washington Talent Agency.

Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Boeing

Thank you to event sponsors: Inova, Salesforce, and Compass

Special thanks to our event partners: Crimson & Clover, Oysters XO, Pike Productions, RSVP Catering, Select Event Rentals, and Washington Talent Agency.

Photos by Dan Swartz and Evy Mages