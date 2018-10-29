Dreaming of Italian beaches as fall weather settles in? Sounds like you may need to escape to the exquisite seashore retreat at Osteria Costa located at MGM National Harbor. The vibrant yet intimate ambience and picturesque setting offers the best of Italy’s Amalfi Coast cuisine, delicate enough for the most sensitive of palettes.

Led by executive chef, Beau Williams, the menu features handmade pasta, authentic wood-fired Neopolitan pizza, fresh seafood and so much more. Favorite menu items at Osteria Costa include grilled Branzino, eggplant rollatini, Neopolitan-beef ragu fettuccine, and linguine & clams. It’s sure to be an unforgettable dining experience for all.

Whether it is a light appetizer, a causal meal or a full three-course affair, Osteria Costa at MGM National Harbor offers variety of refreshing libations ideal for any pairing or occasion. The signature Limoncello selections are prepared fresh daily, alongside a host of authentic Italian wine. The beverage menu is complete with a classic cocktail selection inspired by the never-ending summers of the Amalfi Coast.

The newest coastal Italian concept rounds out MGM National Harbor’s portfolio of restaurants that also include Fish by José Andrés, Voltaggio Brothers Steak House, TAP Sports Bar, Shake Shack, and 12 other restaurants and lounges, spanning a variety of cuisines. The “Culinary Capital of the Capital” is certainly worth a trip for D.C. foodies.

Enjoy this enchanting culinary tour of Southern Italy tonight. Don’t forget to share your visit and tag #EatatMGM. Cheers!

For more information or to reserve a table visit mgmnationalharbor.com