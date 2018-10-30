Five Great Travel Deals for November

Relax on the Eastern Shore

Where: Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa and Marina; Cambridge, Md.; 410-901-1234.

What’s special: Guests at this resort, which is located on the Choptank River, can enjoy the views, work out in the fitness center, swim indoors, be pampered at the spa and, weather permitting, walk along the water, play golf, or wander through Blue Heron Rookery, the resort’s own wildlife refuge (open through December 15). Beyond the resort, you can tour the region’s vineyards, distilleries, and breweries, or visit Blackwater Wildlife Refuge. At night, gather around the outdoor fireplace for s’mores.

The deal: The “Get Away” package offers an escape for $109 a night Sunday through Friday, and $129 for Saturday stays. Washingtonian readers receive one free appetizer and one s’mores kit, a $23 value. The package must be booked by December 31, 2018. For reservations, call 800-757-1452 or click here and use offer code GET18D. To get the deal, mention Washingtonian at check-in.

When: Valid for stays November 2018 through January 31, 2019 (excluding December 31).

Charleston Charm

Where: King Charles Inn, 237 Meeting St., Charleston, SC; 843-723-7451.

What’s special: Located in downtown Charleston, this hotel offers a long list of complimentary amenities—parking, high-speed WiFi, passes to Pivotal Fitness, coffee during breakfast hours, tea and cookie service at night, and an evening cheese reception. It’s walking distance to Charleston’s historic district, good restaurants, and King Street shopping.

The deal: The exclusive Washingtonian deal includes 10 percent off of stays of two nights or more, a complimentary bottle of King Charles Inn wine, and a bag of Charleston goodies such as Benne Wafers and Olde Colony Cookies. Prices start at $125 per room per night with the 10 percent discount. Book by clicking here.

When: Valid for stays through November, 2018.

Celebrating the Boston Tea Party

Where: Loews Boston Hotel, 154 Berkeley St., Boston; 617-266-7200.

What’s special: Once the Boston Police Department headquarters, this building was also the last major Italian Renaissance Revival edifice erected in the city. There are still some signs of its past—outside blue lights, a high arched main door, and four carved municipal seals. New amenities include a complimentary shoeshine and fitness center, as well as the Apothecary Lounge in lobby, which serves lattes, espresso, and cappuccino. Coffee is not the only thing poured here: Now through mid-January 2019, the hotel is serving up locally, handcrafted cocktails at the Bellhop Bar, a retrofitted steamer trunk packed with beverages stored in antique apothecary-style bottles. Outside the hotel, guests can stroll to Boston Common and the Public Garden; walk around Newbury Street with its designer boutiques, art galleries, cafes; and check out Copley Square where you’ll see Trinity Church and the Boston Public Library.

The deal: “PAR-TEA and Tax Free at Loews Boston Hotel” celebrates the 245th Anniversary of the Boston Tea Party with tax-free hotel accommodations, two tickets to the Tea Party Museum, and 24/7 complimentary Tea Forte in the Apothecary Lounge. Washingtonian readers also get a complimentary charcuterie board at on-site Precinct Kitchen + Bar, a $21 value. There is a two-night minimum. Prices start at $275 per room per night. Mention Washingtonian at check-in to get the deal.

When: Valid for stays through December 31, 2018.

Unwind in the Sunshine State

Where: Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, 6801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, Fla.; 305-514-7000.

What’s special: Located on a 750-foot stretch of private beach, this resort, with its wellness center, is an ideal place to get ready for the hectic holiday season. Take one of the 300-plus weekly exercise classes, hit the fitness center’s machines, or challenge yourself on the rock wall. Head to the spa, the largest in South Florida, for an extensive menu including Chakra Balance, Energy Healing, massages, and facials. There are even exercise physiology services to help you identify your biological makeup so you can burn more calories when you work out. Dining, too, keeps healthy going with options that focus on nutritious cuisine. Enjoy large, newly renovated one- or two-bedroom suites with deep soaking tubs and walk-in showers and views of either the Atlantic Ocean or the Miami skyline.

The deal: The “Endless Summer Package” includes 20 percent off the resort’s all-suite accommodations, a $250 spa credit, daily breakfast for two, and a $50 food and beverage credit. Washingtonian readers also receive two free cocktails in the Strand Bar & Grill. Mention Washingtonian at check-in to get the deal.

When: Valid for stays through December 1, 2018.

Best of the Northwest

Where: Kimpton RiverPlace Hotel, 1510 SW Harbor Way, Portland, OR; 503-228-3233.

What’s special: Guests here can book a room, a suite, or a cottage with a full-size kitchen, fireplace, and washer/dryer. Every night there’s a free happy hours with Northwest wines and beers to sip. There’s also daily coffee and tea service. Make sure to sign up for the free IHG Rewards Club to receive free WiFi, a $30 credit for in-room spa services, and access to members-only sales and promotions. Nearby attractions include: the Tom McCall waterfront Park adjacent to the hotel with miles of walking and jogging paths; Powell’s City Books, the largest bookstore in the world; the Portland Aerial Tram, offering great city views and many urban trailheads at the top; Distillery Row, which showcases innovative distilleries; and downtown shopping (tax-free), which ranges from small boutiques to major hometown brands such as Nike and Columbia Sportswear.

The deal: The “Stay Longer and Save” package offers up to 20 percent off of stays of three or more nights booked in advance. Washingtonian readers who mention the deal at check-in get, for free, a bottle of the hotel’s custom Pinot Noir blend and chocolates, a $35 value. Room rates start at $185 with the discount.

When: Valid through December 31, 2018.