Tasty Burger has permanently closed in Shaw. The DC branch, which debuted in 2016 with a burger bar and late-night eats, was the New England chain’s first and only location outside Boston.

“As a company, we have decided to focus our expansion closer to home in New England, and have thus decided to close our Washington DC store to make way for an exciting new restaurant to meet the needs of the Shaw neighborhood,” says owner David DuBois, who operates Tasty Burger’s four remaining locations.

There’s no word yet on the replacement, which will take over the restaurant and bar on the ground floor of developer JBG’s Atlantic Plumbing building (adjacent to the 9:30 Club). Shops and restaurants in JBG’s “North End Shaw” developments, particularly the nearby Shay, have seen a fairly high turnover of late; Kit and Ace, Steven Alan, Bucketfeet, Frank and Oak, and Glen’s Garden Market are among those that have recently closed. On the way in: a Union Kitchen grocery and the District’s first tabletop Korean barbecue restaurant.

