Washingtonian Today: Let’s Run in High Heels

Hello, beautiful people, and welcome to Tuesday. At 10 AM, a group of workers, clergy, and advocates will gather outside the DC Office of Campaign Finance to announce the formation of a new political group to overturn the DC Council’s repeal of Initiative 77. Residents have the right to call a referendum on the council, but the logistics of this fight are far less simple. Once the council eventually sends the repeal bill to Congress later this winter, the group will have to collect 25,000 signatures from eligible voters to call another vote.

Is the news cycle stressing you out? Stretch your legs at tonight’s 32nd-annual 17 Street High Heel Race, now run by the DC government. Tonight, Mayor Bowser will present the dash down Dupont Circle, where drag queens and fashionable folk alike strut their stuff. According to the event’s Facebook, nearly 4,000 people plan to go.

Can you believe?! We had brunch with Queer Eye‘s Antoni Porowski , and he riffed on everything from his bathing routine to his love for corgi puppies. He also made a carrot salad ( Ted Allen is quaking), and here’s the recipe.

, and he riffed on everything from his bathing routine to his love for corgi puppies. He also made a carrot salad ( is quaking), and here’s the recipe. Wanna be as cool looking as those folks who play squash? We got you, fam. Here’s a look inside the gym bag of Amir Wagih , Squash on Fire’s head coach.

, Squash on Fire’s head coach. We asked DC Council candidate Michael Bekesha about the conspiracy theory one of his bosses spouted on Lou Dobbs and it went as well as you might think.

Signature Theatre presents the ten-time Tony Award-winning musical Billy Elliot, an adaptation of the 2000 film of the same name. With a score by Elton John, the musical follows a community’s struggles during a miners’ strike and a young boy who has a passion for ballet. Through January 6. $74-$106.

