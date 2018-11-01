Washingtonian Today: Hello, November

About Washingtonian Today Washingtonian Today is not just another political news roundup. Instead, this daily morning brief provides local context on national news, catches you up on what’s happening at Washingtonian, points you toward super duper awesome things to do around town, and lets you in on some special events going on in-house. Sign up here to receive Washingtonian Today in your inbox every morning. More from Washingtonian Today



Good morning, people, and happy Thursday. There are only eight Fridays until Christmas, and holiday cups come back to Starbucks tomorrow. At least you’ll get an extra hour of sleep this weekend: Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday.

Today at noon, lobbyist and conspiracy-theory promoter Jack Burkman will hold some sort of press conference at the Holiday Inn Rosslyn where he claims he’ll “reveal the first of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s sex assault victims.” Burkman, along with Twitter personality Jacob Wohl, is reportedly mixed up in a bizarre scheme to smear the special prosecutor. He does not have a terrific record with regard to press conferences in this location.

Mike Isabella‘s $2.5 million condo at the Wharf was listed for sale yesterday. Last month his company filed for bankruptcy, and he’s closed multiple restaurants following a sexual-harassment lawsuit earlier this year.

What we have cooking at Washingtonian:

Our pick for things to do around town:

FOOD The National Museum of American History is hosting its fourth annual Smithsonian Food History Weekend, which covers the American food cultures by region. The weekend starts on a fancy note with a gala Thursday night emceed by Bobby Flay. The rest of the weekend is far more down to earth: Friday’s roundtables feature chefs and experts discussing food regionality, with case studies about the Pacific Northwest and the South; Saturday’s cooking demonstrations and book signings will be led by celebs such as Aarón Sánchez, Chopped judge Maneet Chauhan, and Sioux Chef Sean Sherman. (Note that there are no tastings during the demos.) On Saturday night, learn about beer history during “Last Call,” which will have tastings from four national breweries. Gala: Thursday 11/1, $500. Roundtables: Friday 11/2, Free (registration recommended), 9:30 AM. Demonstrations: Saturday 11/3, 10 AM. Last Call: Saturday 11/3, $45, 6:30 PM.

Good reads:

A “men’s rights” organization filed a Title IX complaint against Georgetown University, saying it “offers resources, funding, fellowships, and scholarships that are available to women only” despite men being in the minority at the school. (The Hoya)

There’s a cultural divide so profound among Democrats, David Freelander reports, that when it comes time to pick a challenger to Trump, the party’s factions might “drift too far apart to unite behind anyone.” (Politico Magazine)

Big events from Washingtonian

HELLO, STOP AND READ THIS PLEASE!!!!!!!!!!! We’re bringing back our series in which locals track the food they eat, the money they spend, and other activities they enjoy over the course of a weekend (we may have had an issue with spam filters, so you’ll have to click this link for more details). Email ideas@washingtonian.com or reach out to me directly if you’re interested in learning more and submitting. (And check out some of my fav past submissions.) (PS—JOURNALISTS, YOU CANNOT SUBMIT ONE OF THESE.)

Do you have the cutest dog in Washington? Of course you do. Now prove it.

Leave a question for our food critic now and she’ll try to answer it tomorrow at 11 AM.

Would you like to get this post emailed to you (or maybe even to an OFFICE GHOST?!?) every morning? Sign up! It’s free!

Join the conversation!