The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (11/3 – 11/4)

One even has an in-home electric car charger for your Tesla.
This new-build in upper Northwest has a rooftop deck with a wet bar. All photographs courtesy of Bright MLS.

Barnaby Woods

Where: 2715 Tennyson St. NW
How much: $2,499,000
When:  from 1 to 3 PM
Why: This new six-bedroom, six-bathroom contemporary has tons of extra features: Walk-in closets, a built-in audio system, a media room, in-law suite, an electric car charger, and a rooftop deck complete with a wet bar. 

Capitol Hill

Where: 126 13th St. SE
How much: $1,550,000
When: Sunday, November 4 from 1 to 4 PM
Why: Just off Lincoln Park, this 1900s Victorian townhome comes with five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a fireplace, sunroom, and lots of historic charm.

Columbia Heights

Where: 3523 13th St. NW, #PH
How much: $949,888
When: Sunday, November 4 from 1 to 4 PM
Why: This top-floor condo in a converted rowhouse features three bedrooms and bathrooms, plus a front porch, exposed brick, wood floors, a rooftop deck, and a garage.

Truxton Circle

Where: 57 N St. NW, #335
How much: $749,900
When: Saturday, November 3 and Sunday, November 4 from 12 to 3 PM
Why: This two-bedroom, two-bathroom corner unit at Chapman Stables—historic horse stables recently converted into condos—boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, a luxury kitchen, and access to the building’s concierge and roof deck.

Michigan Park

Where: 5012 13th St. NE
How much: $596,000
When: Sunday, November 4 from 1 to 3 PM
Why: This 1950s townhouse has a bit of a midcentury-modern vibe. It comes with four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and a finished lower level, plus a patio and off-street parking.

 

