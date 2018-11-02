Washingtonian Today: The Kids Will Have Their Say

About Washingtonian Today Washingtonian Today is not just another political news roundup. Instead, this daily morning brief provides local context on national news, catches you up on what’s happening at Washingtonian, points you toward super duper awesome things to do around town, and lets you in on some special events going on in-house. Sign up here to receive Washingtonian Today in your inbox every morning. More from Washingtonian Today



Good morning, and welcome to Friday. A bill lowering DC’s voting age from 18 to 16 cleared committee yesterday, WTOP reports. The DC Council is set to review the measure later this month. Another more buzzed-about vote will take place next Tuesday, and Roll Call has a list of all the bars around the neighborhood hosting parties or featuring drink specials. I appreciate the effort of The Bird’s punny Moscow Mueller. If you want to be a touch more formal, looks like the National Press Club’s shindig with former RNC Chair Michael Steele and former Chairman of the American Conservative Union David Keene will be more your speed.

We spent Halloween snagging candy from Kalorama’s rich and famous. Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump weren’t home, but their staff handed out apple cider. Where was the couple instead? Trick-or-treating in Georgetown, apparently. (Where was Tiffany?)

Ever want to get some free advice from a food critic? Leave a question for Ann Limpert now and she’ll try to answer it during her 11 AM chat.

Oh, make sure to pack an umbrella today—it’s gonna be a wet one out there.

What we have cooking at Washingtonian:

Our pick for things to do around town:

MUSIC Musician Ben Folds continues his “DECLASSIFIED” series with the National Symphony Orchestra with guests Regina Spektor and tap dancer/choreographer Caleb Teicher. Get a taste of classical music seen through an indie lens; expect Teicher to perform his foot percussion in conjunction with the NSO. There are events before and after this show at the Kennedy Center, so come early for games and stay late for Hari-Karaoke. $25-$89, 9 PM.

This weekend’s free fitness:

DC Brau will host a “Bootcamp + Brews” event at the brewery on Sunday, November 4, where for 50 minutes you’ll sweat out whatever you did the night before and then toast one another with a complimentary pint. Bring a yoga mat and water, and sign up here or email hello@gmovesllc.com. While it’s free, donations are encouraged and benefit the Spandana Foundation, which helps underprivileged youth in India. DC Brau is located at 3178 Bladensburg Road, NE, Suite B.

Good reads:

Like it or not, artificial intelligence devices are taking over. Judith Shulevitz explains why Alexa, Siri, and their less commonly known counterparts are so damned addictive—and as the tech sophistication grows, as does our reliance. (The Atlantic)

explains why Alexa, Siri, and their less commonly known counterparts are so damned addictive—and as the tech sophistication grows, as does our reliance. (The Atlantic) Chinatown’s Wah Luck House is experiencing continued challenges, Kristy Choi reports. Yet some Chinese and Chinese-American residents continue to hold on. (Washington City Paper)

Big events from Washingtonian

