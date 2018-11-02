Where to Find Cheap Drinks, Dining Deals, and Watch Parties for the 2018 Election

One thing we can all agree on: all-day happy hour.

In a time of polarized politics, one thing still unites Americans—a passion for all-day happy hour, dining discounts, and puppies (yes, election night puppies are a thing). Bars and restaurants around Washington are offering specials and deals for voters on Tuesday, November 6, plus watch parties for when the results come in.

Complimentary cookies at Buttercream Bakeshop

1250 9th St. NW

The first 100 people wearing an “I voted” sticker will receive a free cookie at this pretty Shaw bakery (which opens at 7 AM).

$5 deals at Ambar Capitol Hill

523 Eighth St., SE

The Balkan bar and restaurant serves solid specials from 4 PM to 10 PM on election day. Everything on the happy hour menu–beer, wine, cocktails, small plates–is $5.

Yoga and cider at Capitol Cider House

3930 Georgia Avenue NW

Petworth locally-minded cidery invites guests to “detox and retox” with an hour-long yoga class on Tuesday, followed by a flight of four mid-Atlantic ciders (tickets are $20).

Discount wine at District Winery

385 Water St SE

Anyone with an “I voted” sticker receives 10% off their check at the Navy Yard winery—all day long.

Cheap margaritas at Mission Navy Yard

1221 Van St., SE

This huge new Mexican spot boasts 16 televisions for watching the results, plus discounts like $7 margaritas, $5 Patron shots, and $8 quesadillas.

Cheer on Beto O’Rourke at Reliable Tavern

3655 Georgia Ave., NW

This Texan-themed Petworth watering hole is throwing its support behind Beto O’Rourke’s bid for Senate against incumbent Ted Cruz. Head over on election night for a watch party featuring a Texas-themed drinks and food like brisket frito pie.

Play with puppies at the Hamilton Hotel

14th and K St., NW

Stressed watching the results? The K Street hotel will host puppies from People Animals Love and interactive games with prizes including an all-inclusive two-night stay at Ocean’s Edge Resort & Marina, Key West.

Get a sweet treat from Astro Doughnuts

1308 G St NW; 7511 Leesburg Pk., Falls Church

Need something to take to an election watch party? Try a box of patriotic mini-doughnuts from Astro ($25) in mixed flavors like crème brûlée, vanilla, pumpkin spice, and bacon.

Free coffee at Junction Bakery & Bistro

1508 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria

If you’re looking for caffeine to make it through the day, wear an “I voted” sticker to Del Ray’s all-day cafe for a free 12-ounce drip coffee.

Happy hours at Logan Tavern

1423 P St., NW

“Because you shouldn’t watch alone… or sober,” advises the Logan Circle bar, which hosts happy hour from noon to close. Watch election coverage on a projector screen, enjoy discounted drinks, and try complimentary trail mix with an “I voted” sticker.

Pizza and deals at Matchbox

Multiple locations

Enjoy specials on wood-fired pizza, chicken wings, and mini meatballs at one of the chain’s eight DC-area locations. Party all day with happy hour from open to close in DC and Maryland, or until 9 PM at the Virginia locations.

Support female candidates at Pizzeria Paradiso

Multiple locations

Ruth Gresser’s local mini-chain is celebrating women running for office across the country with themed pizza and beer specials. This last one recognizes Kyrsten Sinema’s run for the Arizona Senate with a pozole-flavored pizza and Arizonan craft beer. A portion of proceeds go to the League of Women Voters.

Toast with a toupee at The Bird

1337 11th St., NW

The restaurant that brought you Moscow Muellers is back with more politically-themed cocktails. Try the “Mr. President,” a peach-infused Aperol spritz with a cotton-candy toupee. If you’re hungry, there’re swing state-inspired dishes, like a Floridian shrimp and grits with house-made chorizo.

Dress dapper at Art and Soul

415 New Jersey Ave., NW

The Liaison Capitol Hill hotel’s Bourbon and Bowties cocktail series continues on election night. Don a bowtie, sample spirits from women-owned DC distillery Republic Restoratives, and watch election screenings.

Chill at The Pinch

3548 14th St., NW

This divey spot throws a low-key election night party with red and blue lemonades, beer specials, poker at 6:30 PM, and an improv show at 7 PM (plus the returns on a projector).

Bipartisan imbibing at The Ritz-Carlton Tysons Corner

1700 Tysons Blvd, McLean

Wear your “I voted” sticker and receive a complimentary cocktail, “Where the Left and Right Meet,” featuring Jack Daniels and a California mulled wine reduction.

Watch at the Watergate

2650 Virginia Ave NW

If watching the results with a side of political history sounds fun, try this iconic DC hotel. Themed cocktails include the vodka-based “The Elephant’s Trunk” and the rum-based “The Running Mate.” You can watch the results unfold at the Kingbird Restaurant or rooftop bar Top of the Gate.

All-night happy hour at Rare Tavern

1595 I St., NW

This downtown steakhouse/tavern serves all-night happy hour specials at the bar starting at 4 PM on election day. Deals include Wisconsin fried cheese curds for $7, $2 garlic & parmesan rolls, seafood steampots ($8-10) and dollar oysters, alongside discounts on beer, wine and cocktails.