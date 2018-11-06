Photos from Washingtonian’s 2018 Top Doctors Reception

Washingtonian celebrated the 2018 Top Doctors featured in the November issue, with a cocktail reception at The Showroom, presented by INOVA with more than 350 honorees and attendees. The area’s best doctors enjoyed gourmet bites from Amphora Catering while mingling with their peers. In the INOVA lounge, attendees could explore an INOVA virtual reality experience and nosh on branded cookies. Optum Care treated guests to a Bubbly Bar within their lounge with Meant To Be Calligraphy engraving branded champagne glasses to could take home. Attendees could also enjoy mini cupcakes from Sprinkles in the United Bank lounge along with a exclusive sporting game giveaways in the Comcast Spotlight lounge.
DJ Chris Laich kept the crowd moving as the Top Doctors posed for faux
Washingtonian magazine covers, courtesy of Washington Talent Agency. The swanky venue was transformed for the evening with dramatic lighting by Frost Lighting, beautiful florals by Highway to Hill Flowers, and sleek furniture from Syzygy Events.
Photos by Joy Asico and Jeff Elkins.
In the INOVA lounge, guests could enjoy a virtual reality experience.
Branded cookies were also available for guests to enjoy in the INOVA lounge.
Drs. Shabnam Shahabadi and Reza Mirali.
Syzygy Events provided event decor and dramatic lighting was staged by Frost Lighting.
Amber Pospisil, Dr. Sameer Nagda, and Alisha Nagda.
Guests enjoyed the fun catering details provided by Amphora Catering.
Drs. Philip Schoenfeld and Navin Singh.
Guests could sit and mingle in each of our sponsor lounges, including the United Bank lounge.
Sprinkles Cupcakes provided mini branded cupcakes for United Bank.
Kim Olsen, Patrick Leddy, and Dr. Holly Gross.
Creative light bites were served by Amphora Catering.
Faith Bobrow and Dr. Phil Bobrow.
Guests could pose for faux Washingtonian Magazine Top Doctors covers provided by Washington Talent Agency.
Drs. Tara Abraham, Marilyn Jerome, Natalie Silverman, Nichole Pardo.
Optum Care provided a bubbly bar for guests to enjoy champagne and toast to their success.
Michele Hatty Fritz of Meant To Be Calligraphy engraved custom champagne glasses for guests in the Optum Lounge.
Drs. Sarika Snell and Jamaal Snell.
Highway To Hill Flowers provided beautiful arrangements for the event.
Dr. J. Stephen Jones of INOVA, Cathy Merrill Williams of Washingtonian, and Michael Miller of Comcast Spotlight.
Dr. J Stephen Jones of INOVA provided brief remarks to the attentive crowd.
Doctors mingled with their peers throughout the evening.
In the Comcast Spotlight lounge, guests could enter to win tickets to Washington area events.
Dr. Gabriel Petruccelli, Rachel Petruccelli, Rosina Aguiar, and Dr. George Aguiar.
INOVA gift bags filled with other sponsor branded items were given to guests as they exited the event.
Anika Shah and Neelofar Alam.
Guests enjoyed mingling with their peers throughout the evening.
