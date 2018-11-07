Democrats Still Aren’t Giving Up on “Fight Song”

About Washingtonian Today Washingtonian Today is not just another political news roundup. Instead, this daily morning brief provides local context on national news, catches you up on what’s happening at Washingtonian, points you toward super duper awesome things to do around town, and lets you in on some special events going on in-house. Sign up here to receive Washingtonian Today in your inbox every morning. More from Washingtonian Today



Welcome to the morning after. Sorry, I didn’t make you any eggs.

I spent my very long evening at the Hyatt Regency Washington with the House Democrats. Their suits and dresses? Pressed. Their glasses? Warby. Their bar? Cash. This was the reality for all happy Democratic warriors who packed the basement ballroom where the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee held its election night returns party. Last night, the libs did most of the owning; the energy was present…but it still wasn’t quite the electric insurgence some Democrats had predicted over the last several months.

With a playlist akin to the one played at my Sweet 16, with “good feeling” tunes like “Walking on Sunshine” and “Beautiful Day,” Democratic supporters and sipped drinks and ate hot pretzels with cheese, cheering every time Beto O’Rourke‘s smile graced the big screens (which were showing CNN and MSNBC). The Texas charmer seemed to receive more love than the leadership, who offered clichés about blue waves and ripples. There were no shortage of water metaphors last night, folks.

I ran into Jonny Madison, a 40-year-old Washington resident and lifelong Democrat. He was wearing a shirt that said “The Pee Tape Is Real” a hat that said “Make America Great Again” in Cyrillic. A buddy got an invite and took him along. “I’m here to party and be part of the energy,” Madison said.

Gabrielle Viens and Serengeti Timungwa were also there for the energy. The two early 20-something policy analysts said they weren’t fazed by the “own the libs” ideology of young conservative DC, telling me that Dems have answered the hot right wing internet rhetoric with record breaking celebrity involvement in campaigns. Viens pointed to Oprah, Billy Eichner‘s “Glam Up the Midterms” campaign, and Taylor Swift‘s recent social media messages as a way Democrats could engage and energize young liberals. Timungwa added that young people have been more vocal about minority representation, too.

Not everyone was exploding with delight. As many attendees shook and, dare I say, shimmied to “Get Lucky” and “Run the World (Girls),” two Democrats who did not wish not to be named told me that they weren’t feeling especially jubilant. “I wish my expectations were lower so I could be more excited” one said as the mixed returns came on the screen.

Honestly, this entire thing felt far more like LollaPelosi than Blue Wave’s Rocking Eve. Later in the evening, attendees exclaimed “Yaaaaas Speaker” as Nancy Pelosi entered to “Simply the Best” for her final remarks. She even brought a hype man of sorts in Keith Ellison. But as she recycled some applause lines from her opening speech, including a bit on the importance of “E pluribus unum” and a promise to “find our common ground where we can, stand our ground when we can’t,” those whoops subsided some when she exhorted the crowd, “Let’s hear it more for preexisting medical conditions.”

Notable too, was that the party was really two parties. VIPs and their friends and family mostly watched in a separate soiree called the “Speaker’s Cabinet” next door. People at that party had a roped-off area to prance around in the main room and swish their $12 glasses of wine. Hey, at least they didn’t play “Fight Song” last night. Just kidding—they did that too.

SOMETHING YOU PROBABLY KNOW: Jennifer Wexton won with 55.1 percent of the vote in the much-watched 10th District race, kicking GOP incumbent Barbara Comstock to the curb.

SOMETHING YOU MAY HAVE MISSED: Virginia got even bluer when Elaina Lura beat Scott Taylor and Abigail Spanberger beat Dave Brat. BUT, A PLOT TWIST: the Bigfoot Erotica guy won.

A haunting reminder: Just 730 days until we do this all again for the general.

How did you spend your election night? Celebrating? Three sheets to the wind? Let me know at bshepherd@washingtonian.com—and I promise not to judge you too much.

