7 Fun Food Events Around Washington This Weekend

Watch chefs from Himitsu, Rappahannock Oyster Bar, Lucky Buns, and the Salt Line battle it out at the Capital Food Fight, held Thursday (tonight) at 6 PM at the Anthem. Chef José Andrés, Top Chef judge Tom Colicchio, Food Network Star winner Tregaye Fraser, and Bizarre Foods host Andrew Zimmern, among others, will evaluate dishes from top DC culinary talent and determine a victor. Attendees can also sample dishes from 70 area restaurants. Tickets are $275.

The Emporiyum is back. This Friday to Sunday, Dock5 at Union Market will be transformed into a foodie marketplace packed with artisanal goods, trendy gifts, and ready-to-eat snacks. Entry times are staggered, and depend on the price of admission. Tickets range from $15 to $80.

Pizzeria Paradiso in Old Town (124 King St., Alexandria) is hosting Autumn Fest, a celebration of fall beers this Saturday from 11:30 AM to 4 PM. There will be 21 local brews, mini-pumpkins for painting, and outdoor games. Keep an eye out for seasonal offerings like the Oxorcist II, a pumpkin brown ale from Old Ox Brewery. Admission is free, though you’ll pay for beers and pizza (you can buy vouchers ahead of time).

Want to test your beer-drinking stamina? Head over to the Beerathon this Saturday. From noon to 9 PM, you’ll hit 13 Northwest DC bars, slamming two six-ounce pours at each place for a grand total of 26 drinks. Use our code (ILOVEBEER) for 45% off the $55 general admission tickets.

Open International shines a spotlight on Senegal with a dinner at Arlington’s Westover Baptist Church (1125 Patrick Henry Dr., Arlington) this Saturday from 5 to 10 PM. Expect Senegalese dishes and beverages, a drum circle (BYOD), a silent auction, and a dance party. Tickets are $30 online, $40 at the door.

Sunday is Bluejacket‘s fifth anniversary, and they’re kicking off a celebration at 11 AM with a live two-hour broadcast of WTOP’s Foodie and the Beast. The Navy Yard brewery (300 Tingey St., SE) will debut two barrel-aged imperial stouts, and chef Marcelle Afram will fire up lamb sausage, curry cauliflower, and shish taouk (chicken skewers). All drafts are $5 until 4 PM.

Sunday at noon, the Inn at Little Washington is hosting a lunch in honor of Linda Holden, who just wrote a book about Rachel “Bunny” Mellon—the designer behind the White House Rose Garden. On the menu: black-truffle-scented chicken consommé; pistachio-crusted duck breast; and a poached pear with crème anglaise. Tickets are $165.

And heading into the week…

Sommelier and winemaker Rajat Parr and author Jordan MacKay are visiting Flight Wine Bar on Tuesday from 8 to 9:30 PM to discuss their new book, The Sommelier’s Atlas of Taste. Samples of select wines, hors d’oeuvres, and a signed copy of the book are included in the $75 ticket price.

Chefs Michael Solomonov and Steven Cook will be at the Washington Hebrew Congregation (3935 Macomb St., NW) Wednesday at 6:30 PM. The pair will discuss their new cookbook Israeli Soul: Easy, Essential, Delicious. Tickets start at $72.

Bresca is throwing a wild game dinner on Wednesday with dishes like wild pheasant dashi, pheasant egg scramble, and dry-aged squab. Oregon winemaker Joe Swick will be there to pour his additive-free wines. Tickets, which can be purchased on Opentable, are $95, plus $55 for the wine pairing.