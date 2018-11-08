HGTV’s Lauren Liess Renovated This Rockville House and Now It’s For Sale

Lauren Liess, a superstar of the local interior design scene, will debut her new TV series “Best House on the Block” on the DIY Network Thursday night. The show—in which Liess and her husband David makeover homes around Washington—is headed to HGTV next year. But before the Great Falls decorator becomes the next Joanna Gaines, you can snap up one of her houses for yourself.

This 1950s rancher just hit the market in Rockville for $525,000. If you’re already a Liess fan, you may recognize it—it starred in the pilot episode of “Best House on the Block” that aired last year. Liess totally renovated its first floor for the homeowners, opening up the layout and doubling the size of the kitchen. According to a spokeswoman for Redfin, which has the listing, the owners still love the house, but they’re moving to Cincinnati to be closer to family.

Take a look around.

