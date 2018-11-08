Washingtonian Today: Slow News Day

About Washingtonian Today Washingtonian Today is not just another political news roundup. Instead, this daily morning brief provides local context on national news, catches you up on what’s happening at Washingtonian, points you toward super duper awesome things to do around town, and lets you in on some special events going on in-house. Sign up here to receive Washingtonian Today in your inbox every morning. More from Washingtonian Today



Good morning all, and happy Thursday.

Protestors gathered outside Tucker Carlson‘s Northwest DC home last night, chanting “Tucker Carlson, we will fight! We know where you sleep at night!” According to the Washington Post, Carlson’s wife thought it was a home invasion and called 911. A video clip of the protests circulated on Twitter by Smash Racism DC, a group that helped organize the Ted Cruz restaurant ambush, has since been deleted (and Smash Racism’s account appears to be suspended).

A Catholic priest from the Shrine of the Sacred Heart in DC was arrested and charged with sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl in 2013. His name was not on Cardinal Wuerl‘s list of 31 “credibly accused” priests released in October.

What else? The White House yanked Jim Acosta‘s “hard pass” after falsely claiming he menaced an intern who grabbed a microphone from him during yesterday’s press conference, the President fired the attorney general, a white nationalist posted pictures from his visit to the White House, and we still don’t know who won several key races on Tuesday. On to Thursday!

SOMETHING YOU MAY HAVE MISSED: Kyle Massey of the hit Disney show Cory in the House (for you olds, this was a popular television program about a child who lives in White House staff quarters after his father is appointed head chef) is hosting a meet and greet tonight at the DC club Decades.

• Fired? Dumped? In mourning? Jessica Sidman asked three different bartenders to comfort her in her moments of faux crisis, and here are the drinks they came up with.

•Over the last year the National Park Service has made itself a succession of bad headlines. How did a department many associate with pleasant things like parks and recreation get so controversial?

• A local author wrote a book so popular that it’s one of the most requested titles in prison.

• More firsts in this year’s midterm elections: DC’s first transgender ANC commissioner.

•It’s possible that Amazon will break up its HQ2 into small bits throughout a handful of cities. So if only half of it lands in Crystal City, would we even notice? And what should we call it?

BOOKS Pastry chef and Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi will speak about her newest cookbook, Milk Bar: All About Cake, at the Hirshhorn. Tosi will give how-to tips and reflect on her career and pastry empire in conversation with Washington Post food editor Joe Yonan. After the discussion, sample Milk Bar treats or pick up a cookbook for signing. $45, 6:45 PM.

• “It’s Giant and Has Like Five Million Buttons”: Jennifer Levitz on why the clunky office phone just won’t die. (Wall Street Journal)

• The ongoing feud between CNN’s reporting teams and the White House is almost Shakespearian. Here’s Kyle Swenson‘s walkthrough of the troubled relationship between Acosta and 1600 Pennsylvania. (The Washington Post)

