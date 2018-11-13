Things to Do

Things to Do in DC This Week (November 13-14): European Wines, a Play About New Motherhood, and Reflecting on the Midterms

See “Cry It Out” at Studio Theatre, running November 14-December 16. Photograph by Teddy Wolff.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 13

BOOKS Flight Wine Bar is hosting author Jordan Mackay and sommelier/winemaker Rajat Parr to speak about their new book, The Sommelier’s Atlas of Taste, in which they describe and analyze how wines from different regions of Europe should taste. Following the discussion, sample some of the wines mentioned in the book. $75 (includes discussion, tasting, and signed book), 8 PM.

LECTURE We’ve had a week to let the results of midterm elections sink in, but its implications are seemingly endless. The political staff from The Atlantic, including McKay Coppins, Vann R. Newkirk III, and Elaina Plottplus editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldbergwill reflect on the results at Sixth & I. Hear their expert opinions on the election’s impact on the current administration and what the results could mean for 2020. $15 in advance or $18 at the door, 7 PM. 

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 14

THEATRE Studio Theatre’s new production, Cry It Out, is a play about two new mothers brought together by the shared boundary line between their homes. Despite their different backgrounds—one, a corporate lawyer, the other, a college dropout—the two bond over the struggle of new motherhood as they stay put, never traveling farther than their baby monitors will reach. Through December 16. $60-$101.

MUSIC Jordanian singing group Dozan Wa Awtar is a secular choir that performs Arabic choral music. The group will perform on Wednesday at the First Congregational UCC as a benefit for refugees and communities in Gaza and Lebanon. $30, 6:30 PM.

