DC Finally Gets a Mueller-Themed Ice Cream Truck

Washington’s latest ice cream truck is politically themed, and yes, you’re legally allowed to call your purchase a scoop. Meet Guilty Pleasures, the newest move by progressive organization Move On to advocate for Robert Mueller‘s Russia investigation. With a logo that emphasizes the words “guilty pleas,” this confectionary on wheels is serving complimentary dollops of themed creams, including Cartel Almond Brittle, Fudge the Truth, Chocolate Mueller-Berry, and Putin’s Vanilla Delight.

According to a spokesperson for the organization, the truck will offer “four rotating investigations-themed flavors daily, such as “IndictMint Chip,” and it will offer patrons the option of receiving their treat in either “Cup or Cohen.” MoveOn’s truck is currently at 9th and Constitution near the Department of Justice building, where it will park until 1:30 PM. As with other food trucks around town, Guilty Pleasures has a Twitter account where eager customers can track the location and flavors of the day.

Hello, World! We’re Washington D.C.’s first investigation-themed ice cream truck! We’re giving out FREE 🍨🍦 to spread the word about the big successes of the Mueller investigation. Come find us at 9th & Constitution–near the DOJ building–until 1:30 to get your Guilty Pleas-ure. — Guilty Pleasures (@GuiltyPleas_urs) November 14, 2018

This is the latest in a string of pro-Mueller initiatives from MoveOn, who was a partner in the recent “Mueller Protection Rapid Response” demonstrations around the country and a member of the Nobody Is Above the Law Network, which has several resources and toolkits in the case the special counsel is ousted by Trump. Organizers tell Washingtonian that the truck will be around for at least the next few weeks.

