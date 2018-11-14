About Washingtonian Today Washingtonian Today is not just another political news roundup. Instead, this daily morning brief provides local context on national news, catches you up on what’s happening at Washingtonian, points you toward super duper awesome things to do around town, and lets you in on some special events going on in-house. Sign up here to receive Washingtonian Today in your inbox every morning. More from Washingtonian Today



Good morning. Let’s review—Amazon will plop its new offices in Crytal City, a place in Northern Virginia that you may not know much about save the fact that it has a strip club with a pretty good breakfast. That’s fine. Let us help clear up the ignorance on Amazon’s impact in Crystal City—or should I be using its new Amazon-inspired moniker, National Landing? For starters, here’s the low-down on the non-boundaries of NaLa (my new nickname for National Landing) and this is what it will look like. HQ2 is bound to have a crunch on the real estate and dining markets, so we talked to experts in those fields, too. Who are the bigwig players in all of this? We got you covered. While you’re reading all of our excellent and thorough coverage, maybe pop on a tune or two about Crystal City: yes, they exist. And while the team here at Washingtonian will be offering every update we can on HQ2, you ought to know the names of other reporters around town covering The Second House that Bezos Built.

SOMETHING YOU MAY HAVE MISSED: CF Folks, a Washington lunch spot beloved by old reporter types and locals alike, has shut its doors. According to its website, ongoing battles with the landlord, including a requirement that patrons have an escort to the restrooms, helped lead to its (perhaps temporary) demise.

• Drink whiskey made in Washington at New Columbia Distillers.

• A local Republican power lawyer who refused to join Trump’s legal team is now representing CNN in its lawsuit against him.

• Alone at a Washington power party and not sure what to do? Politico reporter Daniel Lippman has some tips for not feeling like a barnacle.

• There’s no need to be cold—these five warm destinations are a nonstop flight away from DC.

THEATER Studio Theatre’s new production, Cry It Out, is a play about two new mothers brought together by the shared boundary line between their homes. Despite their different backgrounds—one, a corporate lawyer, the other, a college dropout—the two bond over the struggle of new motherhood as they stay put, never traveling farther than their baby monitors will reach. Through December 16. $60-$101.

• Many reporters of color have unofficial second jobs that their peers are not tasked with: sustaining diversity in their newsrooms. As Vann R. Newkirk II writes, “I have a flat spot right in the front of my head from trying to break down walls my entire career, forcing diversity of thought and opinion into newsrooms and onto the air.” (CJR)

