35 Ideas for Your Best Fall Weekends

This article is a part of our 2018 guide to great fall getaways, including where to head for colorful foliage, fun festivals, and other glories of autumn.
These articles appear in the September 2018 issue of Washingtonian.
Music fests, horseback rides, apple and pumpkin picking, and so much more to do this fall.
Does your perfect day trip combine something active with a relaxing lunch or a drink? No sweat, then—these six outings are for you.
Be among the first to experience these new or renovated local escapes, including treehouses minutes from Deep Creek Lake in Maryland.
Try a bonsai class or a chakra-balancing massage at Pennsylvania's renown Lodge at Woodloch spa, where everything is calm.
The plump and perfect oysters you guzzle down are most likely Northern Neck, Virginia, oysters. Spend a weekend this fall eating and harvesting them.
A resort with butlers, BMWs, a private airfield—and lions. 🦁
The very best fall foliage around DC, Maryland, and Virginia—no need to drive to New England.
A mysterious flashlight, tales of murder, and other experiences at one of the region's most haunted destinations: the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum.
Extending your summer is only one flight away.