The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (11/17 – 11/18)

Logan Circle

Where: 1313 R St. NW, #1

How much: $2,095,000

When: Sunday, November 18 from 1 to 4 PM

Why: New construction in Logan Circle comes with three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a super sleek kitchen, spa-grade baths, and three outdoor areas: a deck, patio, and private terrace.

H Street Corridor

Where: 616 14th St. NE

How much: $1,299,900

When: Saturday, November 17 from 12 to 2 PM and Sunday, November 18 from 1 to 4 PM

Why: This Victorian rowhouse is renovated and comes with four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, as well as high ceilings, double vanities in the master bath, a finished basement with an in-law suite, a terrace, and off-street parking.

Columbia Heights

Where: 3014 Sherman Ave. NW, #2

How much: $970,000

When: Sunday, November 18 from 1 to 3 PM

Why: Spread out on two levels, this condo in a converted rowhouse has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an open floorplan, and walk-in closets with lots of room.

Adams Morgan

Where: 2456 Ontario Road NW, #2

How much: $785,000

When: Saturday, November 17 and Sunday, November 18 from 1 to 3 PM

Why: This two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot comes with hardwood floors, built-in shelving, and stylish touches like subway tile and exposed brick walls. Hang out on the balcony, or check out the view of the Washington Monument from the building’s communal rooftop.

Columbia Heights

Where: 1307 Clifton St. NW, #2

How much: $540,000

When: Sunday, November 18 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: This one-bedroom, two-bath condo has polished concrete floors, a built-in Sonos sound system, custom bookshelves in the master bedroom, an epic walk-in closet, and a patio with a hot tub.

