Washingtonian Today: More Nerds Coming to the Area?

About Washingtonian Today Washingtonian Today is not just another political news roundup. Instead, this daily morning brief provides local context on national news, catches you up on what’s happening at Washingtonian, points you toward super duper awesome things to do around town, and lets you in on some special events going on in-house. Sign up here to receive Washingtonian Today in your inbox every morning. More from Washingtonian Today



Good morning and hello on a very snowy Thursday one week before Thanksgiving! If you’re one of the lucky federal employees who read this newsletter, congratulations: you have the option to telework today. For the rest of us, good luck having a smooth commute. I wouldn’t wish the Red Line on my worst enemy today.

SOMETHING YOU MAY HAVE MISSED: Back in May, Apple was reportedly exploring sites in the DC area to plop a new campus. And now, hot on the heels of Amazon HQ2.5, TysonsReporter claims that Apple is zeroing in on Fairfax County as a very real option for, what are we gonna call it…Apple Park 2? AP2? We’ll workshop the name. (Actually, you should send me some creative monikers for Apple’s potential new campus.) Talk about revenge of the nerds.

What we have cooking at Washingtonian:

•Feeling risky? Brave the snow and check out DC’s newest Mueller-investigation themed ice cream truck, where you can get flavors like “Impeachment” in a cup or, if you wish, a “Cohen” because we live in Washington, DC. Duh.

• I’ll admit it: I have a hard time being seen alone in public. While the idea of dining alone used to terrify me, you bet your butt I’ll be using our newest “how to dine alone” guide to shake some of the scares off.

• Bigots have had an amplified voice in Washington lately, and the data on that don’t lie: hate crimes are up 62 percent in DC.

• Here’s everything you need to know about getting to the DC leg of Michelle Obama’s book tour.

• If you’re like me and procrastinate, well, everything, our food team wrangled a list of the best places for takeout Thanksgiving dinner, because who even “cooks” anymore?!

Our picks for things to do around town:

THEATER If you needed another reminder that the holidays are right around the corner, Ford’s Theatre’s annual production of A Christmas Carol opens on Thursday. Transform with Ebenezer Scrooge as he talks with the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Recommended for ages 5 and older. Through December 30. $32-$105.



BOOKS Author Joan Morgan will speak about her book She Begat This: 20 Years of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill at the Kennedy Center’s Terrace Theater. This in-depth analysis of Lauryn Hill’s first album places it in historical context and explores its long-term impact and influence on pop culture. Morgan will be in conversation with writers Kierna Mayo and Demetria Lucas; an afterparty will be DJed by Beverly Bond of Black Girls Rock. $35, 7:30 PM.

Good reads:



• Like many big decisions in my life, the call for Amazon to split HQ2 was made in a Wendy’s, Robert McCartney Patricia Sullivan, Jonathan O’Connell report. (Washington Post)

Big events from Washingtonian

A few tickets are still available for tonight’s Whiskey & Fine Spirits Festival at Dock 5 at Union Market. Use my code POURITUP for a 10 percent discount.

Every other dog but yours is ugly and you should prove it by submitting the pup for DC’s cutest dog contest.

A little snow won’t stop Ann Limpert‘s Friday chat! Shovel her a question now.

If you have local friends/family with pets, please tell them to take our pet care survey!

Sign up here to get this post right in your inbox, because who has the time to actually click links on the web before noon.

Join the conversation!