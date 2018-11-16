News

We Asked, You Answered: How Do You Like to Spend Alone Time Around DC?

Written by | Published on
Photograph via iStock.

On Thursday I noted Washingtonian’s “How to Be Alone” feature package and asked on Twitter what people like to do when they’re alone around here. For me, alone time means going around the Jefferson or Lincoln memorials and watching the planes land and take off from DCA. Here are some of my favorite responses from other people, which include quiet time on the Mall and posting up at the Portrait Gallery for primo people-peeping.

Get Washingtonian’s Daily DC Updates (Not Just Another Political News Roundup)

Get Started
More:
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter, via e-mail, or by contacting the author directly:
Staff Writer

Brittany Shepherd joined Washingtonian as a staff writer in June 2018. She previously covered the White House for Independent Journal Review. She currently lives in Navy Yard.