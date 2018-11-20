Shopping
The 2018 Washingtonian Gift Guide
All product images courtesy of retailer, unless otherwise specified. Photograph of green calfskin duffle (above) by Hyphen Photography/Canali.
Looking for a present they’d never buy for themselves? These indulgences may very well make you a gift hero.
L’Objet’s “Lito” porcelain candle
Where to find it:
Neiman Marcus
Price: $145
Faraday “Porteur” electric bicycle
Where to find it:
Bicycle Space
Price:$3,500
Photograph by Oli Smith.
Toscana” 20-inch suitcase
Where to find it:
Globe-Trotter
Price: $1,633
Photograph courtesy of Neiman Marcus.
SofiaCashmere cashmere-and-fox gloves
Where to find it:
Neiman Marcus
Price:$175
Photograph by Lauren Bulbin.
Chocolat by Adam Turoni truffles in a book-shaped box
Where to find it:
Chocolat
Price: $66
Painted maple canoe paddle
Where to find it:
Ropes & Wood
Price: $228
Pink velvet bag by the Volon
Where to find it:
Curio Concept
Price: $900
Photograph by Scott Suchman.
Learn to make cakes, sugar-and-oat “crack” pie, and truffles
Where to find it:
Milk Bar in Logan Circle
Price: $95 a person
Tortoise-print glasses
Where to find it:
Furbish
Price: $95 for four
Photograph by Hyphen Photography/Canali.
Green calfskin duffle
Where to find it:
Canali
Price: $1,150
Melissa Joy Manning pearl ring
Where to find it:
Shelter
Price: $950
Sony PlayStation Classic Console loaded with 20 retro games
Where to find it:
Target
Price: $99
“Thomas” wool-and-cashmere men’s coat
Where to find it:
Billy Reid
Price: $1,295
Brass fountain pen
Where to find it:
Penny Post in Alexandria
Price: $110
Princesses de Malabar perfume by Lubin
Where to find it:
GoodWood
Price: $160
Photograph by Scott Suchman.
Enjoy a private dinner for 12 at Fiola Mare in Georgetown, with pre-dinner pickup in an Aston Martin plus caviar and cocktails aboard a private yacht.
Price: All for a mere $15,000. To reserve, call Jessica Botta at 202-525-1402.
Oculus Go virtual-reality viewer
Where to find it:
Oculus Go
Price: $199 to $249
Yayoi Kusama “Black Dots” skateboard
Where to find it:
MoMA
Price: $200
Leather bag by the Volon
Where to find it:
Curio Concept
Price: $1,100
Cashmere scarf
Where to find it:
Vince
Price: $295
Moy Atelier sunglasses
Where to find it:
Hu’s Wear
Price: $475
Photograph courtesy of Bloomingdale’s.
“Princetown” fur-lined mules
Where to find it:
Gucci
Price: $1,980
Artful, adult-size crayons
Where to find it:
Of a Kind
Price: $59
“Canfield” leather-trim headphones
Where to find it:
Shinola
Price: $450
Fly to Hong Kong on Cathay Pacific’s new four-times-a-week nonstops
Where to find it: Dulles
Price:Spring for business class (from $3,800 round trip) and you’ll get fully flat beds, on-demand gourmet meals, and a teahouse in the pre-departure lounge in Hong Kong.
Vaonis Stellina smart telescope
Where to find it:
MoMA
Price: $2,999
“Cocteau” earrings
Where to find it:
Paola Vilas
Price: $310
Photograph courtesy of Neiman Marcus.
Tom Ford alligator-band watch
Where to find it:
Neiman Marcus
Price: $3,590
This article appears in the December 2018 issue of
Washingtonian.
