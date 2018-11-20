Shopping

The 2018 Washingtonian Gift Guide

All product images courtesy of retailer, unless otherwise specified. Photograph of green calfskin duffle (above) by Hyphen Photography/Canali.

Looking for a present they’d never buy for themselves? These indulgences may very well make you a gift hero.

L’Objet’s “Lito” porcelain candle

Where to find it: Neiman Marcus
Price: $145

Faraday “Porteur” electric bicycle

Where to find it: Bicycle Space
Price:$3,500

Photograph by Oli Smith.

Toscana” 20-inch suitcase

Where to find it: Globe-Trotter
Price: $1,633

Photograph courtesy of Neiman Marcus.

SofiaCashmere cashmere-and-fox gloves

Where to find it: Neiman Marcus
Price:$175

Photograph by Lauren Bulbin.

Wool/cashmere throws

Where to find it: Timothy Paul Carpets & Textiles
Price: $597 to $1,497

Chocolat by Adam Turoni truffles in a book-shaped box

Where to find it: Chocolat
Price: $66

Painted maple canoe paddle

Where to find it: Ropes & Wood
Price: $228

Pink velvet bag by the Volon

Where to find it: Curio Concept
Price: $900

Photograph by Scott Suchman.

Learn to make cakes, sugar-and-oat “crack” pie, and truffles

Where to find it: Milk Bar in Logan Circle
Price: $95 a person

Tortoise-print glasses

Where to find it: Furbish
Price: $95 for four

Photograph by Hyphen Photography/Canali.

Green calfskin duffle

Where to find it: Canali
Price: $1,150

Melissa Joy Manning pearl ring

Where to find it: Shelter
Price: $950

Rabble Rouser whiskey

Where to find it: Catoctin Creek
Price: $96

Sony PlayStation Classic Console loaded with 20 retro games

Where to find it: Target
Price: $99

“Thomas” wool-and-cashmere men’s coat

Where to find it: Billy Reid
Price: $1,295

Brass fountain pen

Where to find it: Penny Post in Alexandria
Price: $110

Princesses de Malabar perfume by Lubin

Where to find it: GoodWood
Price: $160

Photograph by Scott Suchman.

Enjoy a private dinner for 12 at Fiola Mare in Georgetown, with pre-dinner pickup in an Aston Martin plus caviar and cocktails aboard a private yacht.

Price: All for a mere $15,000. To reserve, call Jessica Botta at 202-525-1402.

Oculus Go virtual-reality viewer

Where to find it: Oculus Go
Price: $199 to $249

Yayoi Kusama “Black Dots” skateboard

Where to find it: MoMA
Price: $200

Leather bag by the Volon

Where to find it: Curio Concept
Price: $1,100

Cashmere scarf

Where to find it: Vince
Price: $295

Moy Atelier sunglasses

Where to find it: Hu’s Wear
Price: $475

Photograph courtesy of Bloomingdale’s.

“Princetown” fur-lined mules

Where to find it: Gucci
Price: $1,980

Artful, adult-size crayons

Where to find it: Of a Kind
Price: $59

“Canfield” leather-trim headphones

Where to find it: Shinola
Price: $450

Fly to Hong Kong on Cathay Pacific’s new four-times-a-week nonstops

Where to find it: Dulles
Price:Spring for business class (from $3,800 round trip) and you’ll get fully flat beds, on-demand gourmet meals, and a teahouse in the pre-departure lounge in Hong Kong.

Vaonis Stellina smart telescope

Where to find it: MoMA
Price: $2,999

“Cocteau” earrings

Where to find it: Paola Vilas
Price: $310

Photograph courtesy of Neiman Marcus.

Tom Ford alligator-band watch

Where to find it: Neiman Marcus
Price: $3,590

This article appears in the December 2018 issue of Washingtonian.

