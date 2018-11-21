Real Estate

Mike Isabella’s Condo Sold in Two Weeks for a Record-Setting Price

The embattled restaurateur owned it for just eight months.
Photo courtesy of Jordan Stuart, Keller Williams Capital Properties.

As we previously reported, embattled restaurateur Mike Isabella listed his Wharf condo on October 31st for $2.5 million. It sold two weeks later, on November 15th, for $2,575,000.

Isabella’s real-estate agent Jordan Stuart, executive director of the Keller Williams Capital Properties sports and entertainment division, says the three-bedroom, waterfront unit quickly attracted three, all-cash offers from “high-profile buyers,” though he declined to name them. Isabella bought the condo in the Wharf’s brand new Vio building in March for $2,191,400, meaning he turned a sizable profit on the place in just eight months.

The winning bid of $2,575,000 works out to $1,297 per square foot, which is the highest sales price per square foot ever recorded in Southwest DC.

 

