Mike Isabella’s Condo Sold in Two Weeks for a Record-Setting Price

The embattled restaurateur owned it for just eight months.

As we previously reported, embattled restaurateur Mike Isabella listed his Wharf condo on October 31st for $2.5 million. It sold two weeks later, on November 15th, for $2,575,000.

Isabella’s real-estate agent Jordan Stuart, executive director of the Keller Williams Capital Properties sports and entertainment division, says the three-bedroom, waterfront unit quickly attracted three, all-cash offers from “high-profile buyers,” though he declined to name them. Isabella bought the condo in the Wharf’s brand new Vio building in March for $2,191,400, meaning he turned a sizable profit on the place in just eight months.

The winning bid of $2,575,000 works out to $1,297 per square foot, which is the highest sales price per square foot ever recorded in Southwest DC.

