MONDAY, NOVEMBER 26

DRINK ThinkFoodGroup is getting into the bubbly holiday spirit with its two-week Sparkling Festival. Stop by America Eats Tavern, Jaleo, Zaytinya, Oyamel, and China Chilcano to try sparkling flights paired with small bites and featured sparkling cocktails. Through December 9. Prices vary.

MUSIC There’s no one quite like Matisyahu: the Jewish-American reggae singer brings Orthodox Jewish themes into his lyrics and isn’t afraid to beat-box in addition to rapping. He’ll play songs from his latest album Undercurrent at City Winery. $38-$55, 8 PM.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 27

THEATRE Tony Award-winning musical Beautiful – The Carole King Musical covers her early career as a songwriter and rise to stardom as a performer in her own right. Opening at National Theatre, the jukebox musical features songs King wrote and sang, such as “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” and her own hits (“I Feel The Earth Move,” “Beautiful,” and “You’ve Got a Friend”). Through December 30. $54-$114.

BOOKS It’s never too early to start thinking about the 2020 presidential election. In his new book, Where We Go from Here: Two Years in the Resistance, Bernie Sanders reflects on his presidential campaign and two years of struggle against the current regime. Sanders will speak at GW’s Lisner Auditorium in an event curated by Politics & Prose; note that ticket price includes a copy of the book, but there will not be a signing (or pre-signed books) at the event. $33, 7 PM.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 28

LECTURE During World War II, Americans had conflicting views on Nazism: While most Americans disapproved of the movement, they also wanted to stay out of the war. At the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, the evening lecture “What Do Polls Reveal about Americans and the Holocaust?” will look at the gap between American disapproval and willingness to help. The evening’s speakers are Daniel Greene, curator of the museum’s Americans and the Holocaust exhibit, and Gallup Editor-in-Chief Frank Newport. Free (registration required), 7 PM.

THEATRE The Kennedy Center presents Barber Shop Chronicles at its Eisenhower Theatre. Set in barbershops around the world—Johannesburg, Harare, Kampala, Lagos, Accra, and London—the play celebrates this unique and universal venue that can be a meeting and discussion place for African men. Recommended for ages 14 and up. Through December 1. $29-$99.

COMING UP! WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 5

OUR PARTY Sip the night away at Washingtonian’s Winter Wine Classic at AJAX. The Après Ski-themed event features live music, light bites, and varietals from an array of winemakers including local favorites like City Winery, Summer Sessions, District Winery, and Grape Intentions. Get tickets here.