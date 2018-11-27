Second Annual Girl Legacy Event Empowers Future Female Leaders

Community Bridges Board Members. Photo Credit: Aleda Talmage Photography

The second annual Girl Legacy, a celebration of Creating Opportunities, Cultivating Potential and Achieving Dreams took place on November 14th at The Fillmore. The sold out event featured special guests Kathleen Matthews, Chair for the Maryland Democratic Party, Karla Silvestre, Montgomery County School Board at Large-elect, Connie Morella, former Maryland’s 8th district in the U.S. House of Representatives, Montgomery County Executive-elect Marc Elrich and Montgomery County Councilmember Craig Rice.

Silvestre and Morella were honored as award recipients receiving the 2018 Girl Legacy Award and the 2018 Building Bridges Award respectively. Rossiely Perez, a junior at Towson University received the 2018 CB Alumnae Award.

The gala raised more than $50,000 with an anonymous match gift of $15,000. Each dollar raised at Girl Legacy will support Community Bridges programs and allow them to expand into another school cluster to serve more girls in Montgomery County. Community Bridges programs empower girls in 4-12th grade from diverse backgrounds to become exceptional students, positive leaders and healthy young women.

Guests watched performances from Community Bridges girls ranging from original spoken word, cultural dances and vocal performances. Food was catered by Rouge Catering with a menu inspired by the girls of Community Bridges.

In case you missed the Girl Legacy Gala, you can donate to https://communitybridges-md.networkforgood.com/projects/30734-community-bridges

Host and Emcee Kathleen Matthews. Photo Credit: Aleda Talmage Photography
Host and Emcee Kathleen Matthews, 2018 Girl Legacy Award Recipient Karla Silvestre and Executive Director Shannon Babe-Thomas. Photo Credit: Aleda Talmage Photography
Community Bridges High Schoolers performing Traditional Ethiopian Dance. Photo Credit: Aleda Talmage Photography
Karla Silvestre, Montgomery County Board of Education At Large-elect, Director of Community Engagement at Montgomery College being honored with the Community Bridges 2018 Girl Legacy Award. Photo Credit: Aleda Talmage Photography
Community Bridges Executive Director Shannon Babe-Thomas, 2018 Building Bridges Award Recipient Connie Morella and Host and Emcee Kathleen Matthews. Photo Credit: Aleda Talmage Photography
Etsube Yitbarek, a Community Bridges girl shares her story with guests including Montgomery County Executive-elect Marc Elrich. Photo Credit: Aleda Talmage Photography
Community Bridges White Oak Middle Schoolers perform Butterfly Dance. Photo Credit: Aleda Talmage Photography
Community Bridges Executive Director, 2018 CB Alumnae Award Recipient Rossiely Perez, Host and Emcee Kathleen Matthews and Community Bridges Board Member and Mentor Alicia Escoto. Photo Credit: Aleda Talmage Photography
Montgomery County Council member Craig Rice Completes Donation Ask. Photo Credit: Aleda Talmage Photography
Community Bridges Montgomery Blair High Schoolers Perform Hip-Hop Dance. Photo Credit: Aleda Talmage Photography
Community Bridges High School Girls Striking a Pose. Photo Credit: Aleda Talmage Photography

Major sponsors:

Washingtonian
Montgomery College
Taylormade Experience
Capizzi Designs
United Therapeutics
Spectrum Printing & Graphics
Cycle Technologies
Print Exhibit Partners
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Bell Flowers
Joseph W. McCartin Insurance
Aleda Talmage Photography
Cyndie Shadow
Theresa Testoni
Robin Salomon
Edward Geier
Kylie McCleaf
Alicia Alexion
Christopher Payton
Deidre Robinson
The Fillmore
Kendra Scott

