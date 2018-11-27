Washingtonian Today: Going Underground

About Washingtonian Today Washingtonian Today is not just another political news roundup. Instead, this daily morning brief provides local context on national news, catches you up on what’s happening at Washingtonian, points you toward super duper awesome things to do around town, and lets you in on some special events going on in-house. Sign up here to receive Washingtonian Today in your inbox every morning. More from Washingtonian Today



Good morning folks, and happy Tuesday! My New York accent is as thick as ever. Glad to be back in your inbox.

A couple of “firsts” this morning: José Andrés was nominated for his first Nobel Peace Prize by Representative John Delaney of Maryland. Andrés spent his Thanksgiving serving victims of California’s Camp fire alongside Guy Fieri and Tyler Florence, according to the Washington Post. If only I could nominate the Brussels sprouts from Zaytina. Have you had that stuff? War-ending sprouts, I tell you.

And White House press secretary Sarah Sanders will brief the media on camera in the first daily press briefing (remember those?) since October 29. Only dropping in on the press once a month? I’ve had more consistent Tinder dates than that.

Something you may have missed: A US District Court judge dismissed Cork Wine Bar’s suit against President Trump, which alleged the Trump International Hotel created unfair competition for the 14th street vinoteca.

And now for something completely different: A new apartment complex may be coming to Dupont Circle in what I can only describe as a sign of the mole people apocalypse. In a proposal, this building will have a majority of units above ground by the Masonic Temple, and 20 apartments more than six feet underground. If that doesn’t sound like some serious Illuminati business to you…

• The inside story of celebrity chef Mike Isabella‘s meteoric fall.

• Christmastime is officially here according to my Spotify and the White House decorations, which feature sort-of-scary but also slightly badass hall (and definitely ripe for meeting) hall of berry trees. All hail the yuletide blood trees.

• Everything about this super cute Georgetown house is #aspirational: from the coffee table book Barefoot in Paris to the framed vinyl records.

• Head on over to the Smithsonian’s Ingenuity Festival and talk innovation, or just, you know, stare at John Krasinski.

BOOKS It’s never too early to start thinking about the 2020 presidential election. In his new book, Where We Go From Here: Two Years in the Resistance, Bernie Sanders reflects on his presidential campaign and two years of struggle against the current regime. Sanders will speak at GW’s Lisner Auditorium in an event curated by Politics and Prose; note that ticket price includes a copy of the book, but there will not be a signing (or pre-signed books) at the event. $33, 7 PM.

• Everyone online is buzzing about Abby Schreiber‘s profile of Amanda Bynes, and you should be buzzing about it, too. Bynes is back, and she’s ready to explain it all. (Paper)

