Washingtonian Today: Everything Lit Including the Trees

Good morning, my friends and some enemies. Welcome to Wednesday.

Deck Pennsylvania Avenue with boughs of holly: Today is the National Christmas Tree lighting at the White House. Special guests such as Dancing with the Stars‘ Antonio Sabàto Jr. and Irish Tenors member Anthony Kearns are set to take the stage, ruin your commute, and perform as President Trump and the first lady move that bus! Sorry, wrong show. As they flip the power cord. Unfortunately, the tannenbaum is not one of the blood-red berry trees from that scary hallway.

Wondering about the (arguably superior) Capitol Christmas Tree? It, and possibly some guests, get #lit on December 5. I’ll get you more info as that date approaches.

Something you may have missed: Coach K is back on the court. According to the Washington Post, newly minted Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who testified that he was worried controversy would inhibit him from returning to everyday life, has resumed coaching girls’ CYO basketball.

And now for something completely different: Here’s just a really cringe-inducing advertisement for Dulles (which I refuse to call “IAD”) that I found on Reddit.

Our pick for things to do around town:

THEATER The Kennedy Center presents Barber Shop Chronicles at its Eisenhower Theatre. Set in barbershops around the world—Johannesburg, Harare, Kampala, Lagos, Accra, and London—the play celebrates this unique and universal venue that can be a meeting and discussion place for African men. Recommended for ages 14 and up. Through December 1. $29-$99.

• If you’re anything like me, you spend your lunch breaks in your office quietly watching YouTube videos from Bon Appétit‘s Test Kitchen. If not, I encourage you to read Louis Peitzman‘s ode to the food magazine’s glorious online presence and the stars who make its baking videos a must-watch. (BuzzFeed News)

