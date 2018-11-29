Washingtonian Today: Dunkin’ Donuts Betrays Us Once More

About Washingtonian Today Washingtonian Today is not just another political news roundup. Instead, this daily morning brief provides local context on national news, catches you up on what’s happening at Washingtonian, points you toward super duper awesome things to do around town, and lets you in on some special events going on in-house. Sign up here to receive Washingtonian Today in your inbox every morning. More from Washingtonian Today



Good morning and happy almost Friday.

In more disappointing Metro news, the Yellow Line is still shut. Plan alternative modes of transportation today; perhaps a dirigible would be faster at this rate.

Something you may have missed: Snagged that awesome “Transit Tuesday” deal at Dunkin’ this summer? Your data may be compromised. According to the doughnut chain, customers who paid with DD Perks may have had their information stolen. America Scams on Dunkin’, I guess.

You can always contact me, Brittany Shepherd, at bshepherd@washingtonian.com or find me on Twitter. Sign your work enemy for this newsletter here so you have something useful to fuel your ongoing feud.

What we have cooking at Washingtonian:

• This is not a drill: Whaley’s in Navy Yard is turning into a Japanese hot pot restaurant for the winter.

• What happens when you call off your engagement? Do you have to return the gifts? This is what one local musician did after canceled nuptials.

• The White House may not have a press holiday party this year. Andrew Beaujon thinks that’s a good thing.

• DC’s got a brand new night mayor and he’s profiicent in Microsoft Word. Here’s three other random facts about the guy.

Our pick for things to do around town:

ART: “Japan Modern: Photography From the Gloria Katz and Willard Huyck Collection”

A selection of some 70 images made by Japanese photographers throughout the 20th century, this exhibit captures a country grappling with extraordinary turmoil and change. Some of the pieces address things directly, such as Tomatsu Shomei’s haunting Nagasaki work. Others offer a different kind of emotional wallop, as in Eikoh Hosoe’s can’t-look-away portrait of an avant-garde theater performer. Free.

Good reads:



• It’s not easy being a black journalist covering local news in DC. In Christina Sturdivant Sani‘s story for Washington City Paper, she speaks with reporters of color around town (including me) and reflects on her own experience navigating newsrooms where most people were white. (Washington City Paper)

Big events from Washingtonian

Every other dog but yours is ugly and you should prove it by submitting the pup for DC’s cutest dog contest.

If you have local friends/family with pets, please tell them to take our pet-care survey!

Every year, Washingtonian hosts several photo contests, and we’re looking to you to help determine which contest we host in 2019. Vote for the photo contest you’d like to participate in.

Did you miss drinking with me at our whiskey event? Don’t worry—let’s go for round two. Sip the night away at Washingtonian’s Winter Wine Classic at AJAX. The Après Ski-themed event features live music, light bites, and varietals from an array of winemakers including local favorites like City Winery, Summer Sessions, District Winery, and Grape Intentions. Get tickets here.

Join the conversation!