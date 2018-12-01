December Travel Deals

Nearby Winter Wonderland

Where: Lansdowne Resort and Spa, a Destination Hotel, 44050 Woodridge Pkwy., Leesburg; 703-729-8400.

What’s special: Lansdowne Resort, which recently unveiled renovated guest rooms, offers a quick escape along the banks of the Potomac River in Virginia. The resort has an extensive menu of activities, including 45 holes of championship golf, a fitness center, an indoor pool, an outdoor firepit, a spa, and several restaurants. A short drive from the resort are some good wineries. This holiday season, the resort will transform into “Winter WonderLansdowne,” with carolers, photos with Santa, ornament decorating, horse and carriage rides, and more.

The deal: The “Winter WonderLansdowne” package includes accommodations, a $100 resort credit to spend on Winter WonderLansdowne and other resort activities, a daily breakfast credit for “the North Pole” (Riverside Hearth), and one keepsake ornament. Washingtonian readers also receive a free s’mores kit, a $15 value, to use by the firepit. Room rates start at $219 a night. Book online by clicking here and using promo code “WASHWWL” or mention Washingtonian when booking by phone.

When: Valid for stays through January 2, 2019.

The Other Mount Vernon

Where: Hotel Revival, 101 W. Monument St., Baltimore; 410- 727-7101.

What’s special: This boutique hotel was once a private mansion owned by an art enthusiast. Today, the property reflects that history, with an eclectic collection of art, including a floor-to-ceiling mural in the lobby and collaged wallpaper. Some pieces are available for purchase. Located in the Mount Vernon neighborhood, the hotel also features a karaoke bar; a farm-inspired market and restaurant serving breakfast, lunch, and cocktails in the evening; and a rooftop restaurant and garden bar. Guest can explore Mount Vernon’s parks, churches, art galleries, shops, restaurants, and museums including the Baltimore Museum of Art and Walters Art Museum.

The deal: The “Revivalist” package, exclusive to Washingtonian readers, includes overnight accommodations at 10-percent off the best available rate, a complimentary two-hour karaoke session with a signature “Liquid Courage” cocktail kit, and breakfast for two. Room rates start at $139 a night before the 10 percent off. You an book online here, or mention Washingtonian when booking by phone.

When: Valid for stays through February 1, 2019.

Newport – How the Other Half Lived

Where: Hotel Viking, 1 Bellevue Ave., Newport, RI; 401-847-3300.

What’s special: Built in 1926 and a member of the Historic Hotels of America, the hotel has just undergone a $6.2 million restoration. The guest rooms, while updated, still maintain the hotel’s historic character, with Gilded Age decor including Chippendale and Queen Anne furnishings. In the lobby, check out the ancient Nordic Runes and an original 1926 brass letter box. Amenities include high-speed wi-fi, s’mores on Friday and Saturday, an ice cream social on Saturday, morning yoga on Saturday and Sunday, shuttle service within a two-mile radius, and access to the fitness center and spa. If the weather is good, guests can walk the 3.5-mile Newport Cliff Walk to enjoy beautiful ocean views and see the opulent seaside mansions (the Breakers, Vanderbilt, and the Elms) where the ultra-rich lived. And at Christmas they are all decked out. Tennis lovers can head to the nearby International Tennis Hall of Fame.

The deal: The Hotel Viking’s Washingtonian package offers 40 percent off the room rate, and two welcome cocktails upon arrival. Rates start at $79 with the discount. Call or use the online booking code WSHNGT.

When: Valid for stays December through March 31, 2019.

Eye of the Needle

Where: Kimpton Hotel Vintage Seattle, 1100 5th Ave., Seattle, WA; 206-624-8000.

What’s special: The hotel has a fitness center, free bikes to use, and in-room spa services. Not that it’s for just the wellness-minded: With 700 wineries across Washington, wine is a big part of the state, and a prime reason to visit. The hotel has nightly wine-tastings with winemakers pouring their own vintages, and a wine director (certified by the Court of Master Sommeliers) who can answer any questions. Located downtown, the hotel puts you steps away from Pike Place Market with its famous fish throwing and catching, the very first Starbucks, and stalls of merchants, craftspeople, farmers, and other food vendors. Or, see the Seattle Public Library, designed by architects Rem Koolhass and Joshua Ramus using 4,600 tons of steel and nearly 10,000 pieces of glass. Make sure to ride the chartreuse escalators and relax in the reading room, with its 40-foot ceilings and views of Elliott Bay. Other attractions include the Space Needle, the Seattle Art Museum, the 5th Avenue Theater, and the waterfront—where you an see Ivar’s Acres of Clams, a restaurant that dates back to 1938, or take a ferry to catch a panoramic view of the Seattle skyline.

The deal: The “Save (Y)our Sanity” package includes up to 20 percent off per night and two glasses of bubbly or sparkling cider at the on-site bar. Rates start at $129, including the discount. Washingtonian readers also receive two free appetizers, valued at up to $26. To get the deal, mention Washingtonian at check-in.

When: Valid for stays through January 31, 2019.