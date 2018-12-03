Re-imagine the season of light at Georgetown GLOW, the region’s only curated experience of outdoor public light art installations. Now in its fifth year, Georgetown GLOW is even bigger and brighter, with 11 exhibitions from 16 local, regional and international artists lit from 5 – 10 p.m. nightly, December 1 – January 6, throughout Georgetown’s commercial district. Set against the historic backdrop of DC’s oldest neighborhood, it’s a whole new way to shine. Georgetown GLOW is presented by the Georgetown Business Improvement District (BID) and is supported by the DC Commission on the Arts & Humanities, as well as the generous support of event sponsors.

For details on the artists, the exhibition map, GLOW events and walking tours, please visit www.GeorgetownGLOWDC.com.

JOIN US FOR GLOW EVENTS DURING DECEMBER:

GLOW ALL NIGHT

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 7 | 5 – 9 p.m.

See the lights, play all night! Visit Georgetown for an extended evening of holiday shopping, specials and bites at over 50 stores and restaurants.

From 5 – 9 p.m., more than 50 of Georgetown’s national retailers and small businesses alike will be open late, offering in-store promotions, pop-up events, collection launches, giveaways and more. For more information visit the GLOW All Night page.

GEOREGETOWN GALLERIES WINTER ART WALK

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 7 | 5 – 8 p.m.

The Georgetown Galleries on Book Hill are hosting a Winter Art Walk, with each participating gallery featuring a neon or light-art piece in their window. Take an evening stroll from 5 – 8 p.m. and view their art exhibitions while enjoying refreshments.

BOOK HILL’S WINTER WONDERLAND

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 8 | 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For more holiday cheer, the charming Book Hill section of Georgetown is hosting a Winter Wonderland from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. in the TD Bank lot (1611 Wisconsin Ave). Attendees can enjoy festive live music, food and drinks—including hot chocolate, cookies and mulled wine—plus kids’ activities, a s’mores station, ugly sweater competition, Letters to Santa station, and photos with Santa for kids and pets with paws. Click here for a listing of Winter Wonderland events and promotions.