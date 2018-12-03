Have the Happiest Holiday in Washington with Hilton

The holidays really are the most wonderful time of the year, and that is especially true at Hilton properties across the DC Metro Area. Hilton makes it easy to create cherished holiday memories with your loved ones, without the hassle. With special holiday experiences like pet photos with Santa, a gingerbread house-making class, and great rates, Hilton can help make this your happiest holiday yet.

Pet Photos with Santa

Your pet is the cutest, and they are probably even cuter in a holiday sweater. On December 8, Santa will pose for pictures with pets at the Washington Hilton. With a suggested donation of $20, guests receive a photo of their pet with Santa and a magnetic picture frame— perfect to display alongside the holiday cards on your mantle. The best part of all? All proceeds benefit the Humane Rescue Alliance.

Holiday Light Tours

Sit back, sip some hot cocoa, and take in the festive lights on a Holiday Lights Tour with the Washington Hilton’s onsite tour company, BLS Limo and Tours. The tour rolls by some of the prettiest lights displays in Washington, including the White House National Christmas Tree, U.S. Capitol People’s Tree, and the Lincoln Memorial. If you want to venture out on your own, Hilton has hotels that are located near the Embassy Row and Kalorama neighborhoods, known for having showstopping lights displays.

Build a Food Network-worthy Gingerbread House

On December 8th and 15th at the Hilton McLean Tysons Corner, Chef Phillip teaches you how to build a gingerbread house that is beautiful and delicious. The class is in the banquet space, and costs $10 per person. If you would rather look but not build, one of Chef Philip’s masterpieces will be on display at the hotel’s bar.

Celebration-worthy deals on rooms

With all the shopping and decorating that you do for the holidays, it’s easy to become stressed – allow Hilton to let you relax! Sixty Hilton hotels in DC, Northern Virginia, and Maryland have partnered with many of the city’s most popular restaurants to create the Weekend Like a Local package, a chance to enjoy a fun-filled weekend of relaxation and bites at local favorites. From now until to March 31, Hilton offers up to 50% off Sunday night stays so that you can have a fun weekend filled with delicious food and drinks whether you’re treating yourself or out-of-town friends and family!

Enjoy Some of the City’s Best Holiday Attractions

A stay at one of the many Hilton hotels in the area is the best way to enjoy one of the city’s most-popular holiday traditions, ZooLights. The zoo goes all out for the event, with holiday-themed activities and lights displays sure to put you in the holiday spirit. For adults, the zoo also hosts BrewLights, an event where dozens of local breweries and distilleries serve drinks and snacks to enjoy while you wander among the holiday lights. Another great holiday spot is the Heurich House Museum’s Christkindlmarkt, a German outdoor Christmas market. Conveniently located near the Washington Hilton, it is a great place to pick up handmade ornaments, nutcrackers, and collectibles from Germany.

Holidays with Hilton means getting free perks and the best price guaranteed when you book at travel.hilton.com/dc.