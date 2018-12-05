Washingtonian Today: José Andrés Wants to Buy the Washington Redskins

About Washingtonian Today Washingtonian Today is not just another political news roundup. Instead, this daily morning brief provides local context on national news, catches you up on what’s happening at Washingtonian, points you toward super duper awesome things to do around town, and lets you in on some special events going on in-house. Sign up here to receive Washingtonian Today in your inbox every morning. More from Washingtonian Today



This morning George H.W. Bush‘s funeral starts at 11 AM at the National Cathedral. Here is a list of world leaders who will attend. Most major networks will broadcast the service, which is not open to the public.

Progressive activist Claude Taylor installed a “Khashoggi Way” street sign outside of the Saudi Embassy. The sign is unauthorized, but there is a real initiative under way to rename a section of the street for murdered Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Last week, DC Council chairman Phil Mendelson paused consideration of it, though, because DC law requires an individual to be deceased for at least two years before a public space can take their name.

Taylor was also behind the “Surrender Donald” graffiti on the Beltway.

Something you may have missed: José Andrés and David Chang batting around the idea of purchasing the Washington Redskins.

I don’t even waste time with the second worst Citizen of America, Dave! Let’s do well in life and buy the team….😈one day? https://t.co/dFjVfFJV8b — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) December 5, 2018

Oui Chef! Buy the team. Agreed Dan Snyder…the second worst thing in our nation’s capital — Dave Chang (@davidchang) December 5, 2018

Hi, good morning, I’m Brittany Shepherd, the author of this here morning newsletter. How do you do? Feel free to contact me at bshepherd@washingtonian.com or find me on Twitter. Sign your work enemy for this newsletter here so you have something useful to fuel your ongoing feud.

What we have cooking at Washingtonian:

• Why is Whole Foods trying to change a DC neighborhood’s name?

• The IRS explains what exactly it’s doing on Instagram and promises that it will stay off dating apps.

• Why is there a Turkish shoe stand in Union Market? We solved the mystery.

• More restaurant news: there’s a new Mediterranean market in Shaw with lemon-fava bean dip!

• Take a break from politics and look at this stunning pink and blue garden wedding in Potomac.

Our pick for things to do around town:

LECTURE The Smithsonian Air and Space Museum’s panel discussion “Breaking Boundaries in the Sky” centers on the experiences of women and people of color who have become commercial pilots in an industry typically dominated by white men. Speakers include: Beverley Bass, first female pilot to be named captain by American Airlines, whose story inspired the Broadway show Come From Away; Brad Lang, Delta captain and son of a Tuskegee airman; and Refilwe Ledwaba, a former officer and helicopter pilot for the South African Police Services. Free (advance registration recommended), 8 PM.

Good reads:

Margret Sullivan visited Mic five years before its mass layoffs and sale. Now, she wonders what the bursting digital bubble means for young journalists. (Washington Post)

What will happen to the anti-Trump conservative publication Weekly Standard now that its corporate sibling the Washington Examiner, which is more on board with the administration, plans an expansion? Employees are bracing for the worst, Oliver Darcy reports. (CNN)

Big events from Washingtonian

Hey pet people, pease take our pet-care survey.

Every year, Washingtonian hosts several photo contests, and we’re looking to you to help determine which contest we host in 2019. Vote for the photo contest you’d like to participate in.

Would you like to know what Ann Limpert looks like? Sorry, that information is classified. But you can chat with her Friday at 11 AM. Leave our food critic a question now.

Join the conversation!