Photos: The 10 Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in November

#10
Where: 8408 Sparger St., McLean
How much: $2,731,132
This home with six bedrooms, seven full baths, and two half-baths sits on a one-acre lot, with a gated entry, an outdoor pool, a patio and outdoor fireplace, an elevator, exercise room, and wine cellar.
#9
Where: 1808 Kalorama Sq. NW
How much: $2,800,000
This Kalorama townhome has four bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and three half-baths, as well as two fireplaces, a garage, a courtyard, and access to a pool.
#8
Where: 17 Hesketh St., Chevy Chase
How much: $2,800,000
There are six bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths in this Chevy Chase home, originally built in 1916, as well as a spa-like bath in the master suite and plenty of outdoor space.
#7
Where: 1620 Davidson Rd., McLean
How much: $2,800,000
A six-bedroom home with six full baths and three half-baths, this spot also comes with two fireplaces, an attached three-car garage, and a pool.
#6
Where: 1324 Vermont Ave. NW
How much: $3,100,000
This Logan Circle brownstone was originally built in 1883, and has eight bedrooms and six-and-a-half baths spread out among the main house, two rental units, and a backyard carriage house. It also has high ceilings, four fireplaces, and private outdoor space with a patio.
#5
Where: 8600 York Manor Way, Potomac
How much: $3,150,000
This home sits in a gated community with six bedrooms, six full-baths, and three half-baths in nearly 9,000 square-feet of space across four stories. There’s also a wine cellar, in-home theater, three-car garage, and a series of backyard gardens.
#4
Where: 3016 O St. NW
How much: $3,225,000
This Georgetown townhouse, built in 1900, has six bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths, as well as high ceilings and private outdoor space.
#3
Where: 1962 Foxview Cir., NW
How much: $3,825,000
This Tudor-style home comes with seven bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms, as well as an exercise room, outdoor living space with a pool, and what appears to be a man cave with a bar.
#2
Where: 3249 Newark St. NW
How much: $3,950,000
Built in 1986, this stately Cleveland Park Victorian has seven bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, three fireplaces, and multiple porches.
#1
Where: 7016 Natelli Woods Ln., Bethesda
How much: $4,250,000
Where: 7016 Natelli Woods Ln., Bethesda
How much: $4,250,000
This sprawling Bethesda mansion has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and two half-baths (and a home theater and exercise room and historic millwork imported from Europe) across 7,300 square-feet. It sits on two-and-a-half acres of land with a pool, sports court, and four-car garage.
Information courtesy of BrightMLS. The listing content provided includes the most expensive homes sold