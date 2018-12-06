Real Estate

Wine cellars, home theaters, and pools galore.
Photos: The 10 Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in November
All photographs courtesy of BrightMLS.

#10

Where: 8408 Sparger St., McLean
How much: $2,731,132

This home with six bedrooms, seven full baths, and two half-baths sits on a one-acre lot, with a gated entry, an outdoor pool, a patio and outdoor fireplace, an elevator, exercise room, and wine cellar.

#9

Where: 1808 Kalorama Sq. NW
How much: $2,800,000

This Kalorama townhome has four bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and three half-baths, as well as two fireplaces, a garage, a courtyard, and access to a pool.

#8

Where: 17 Hesketh St., Chevy Chase
How much: $2,800,000

There are six bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths in this Chevy Chase home, originally built in 1916, as well as a spa-like bath in the master suite and plenty of outdoor space.

#7

Where: 1620 Davidson Rd., McLean
How much: $2,800,000

A six-bedroom home with six full baths and three half-baths, this spot also comes with two fireplaces, an attached three-car garage, and a pool.

#6

Where: 1324 Vermont Ave. NW
How much: $3,100,000

This Logan Circle brownstone was originally built in 1883, and has eight bedrooms and six-and-a-half baths spread out among the main house, two rental units, and a backyard carriage house. It also has high ceilings, four fireplaces, and private outdoor space with a patio.

#5

Where: 8600 York Manor Way, Potomac
How much: $3,150,000

This home sits in a gated community with six bedrooms, six full-baths, and three half-baths in nearly 9,000 square-feet of space across four stories. There’s also a wine cellar, in-home theater, three-car garage, and a series of backyard gardens.

#4

Where: 3016 O St. NW
How much: $3,225,000

This Georgetown townhouse, built in 1900, has six bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths, as well as high ceilings and private outdoor space.

#3

Where: 1962 Foxview Cir., NW
How much: $3,825,000

This Tudor-style home comes with seven bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms, as well as an exercise room, outdoor living space with a pool, and what appears to be a man cave with a bar.

#2

Where: 3249 Newark St. NW
How much: $3,950,000

Built in 1986, this stately Cleveland Park Victorian has seven bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, three fireplaces, and multiple porches.

#1

Where: 7016 Natelli Woods Ln., Bethesda
How much: $4,250,000

This sprawling Bethesda mansion has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and two half-baths (and a home theater and exercise room and historic millwork imported from Europe) across 7,300 square-feet. It sits on two-and-a-half acres of land with a pool, sports court, and four-car garage.

 

Information courtesy of BrightMLS. The listing content provided includes the most expensive homes sold from November  1 – November 30, 2018 as of December 5, 2018 within Bright MLS Washington, D.C. Metro, excluding new construction and excluding sales without seller permission to advertise or promote.

