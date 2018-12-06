Our Events

PHOTOS: Washingtonian’s Winter Wine Classic

Washingtonian hosted its inaugural Winter Wine Classic, an aprés-ski themed wine tasting event featuring some of the area's top wine vendors.
Ana Kanakaris and Selene Brambl

Washingtonian hosted its inaugural Winter Wine Classic, an aprés-ski themed wine tasting event featuring some of the area’s top wine vendors.

Wine loving Washingtonians gathered at AJAX on December 5, 2018 for the inaugural affair. Attendees enjoyed sipping unlimited tastes of more than 15 wine vintages from local and national vendors.

Delectable sweet and savory bites were provided by Purple Onion Catering as they enjoyed tunes by Mixing Maryland DJs. Washington Talent Agency provided a photo experience for guests with their glowing igloo-esque OCTO Booth to compliment the aprés-ski theme. To add to the evening festivities, Michele Hatty Fritz of Meant To Be Calligraphy personalized attendee’s tasting glasses throughout the evening. Guests could take photos in front of the Instagram ready “Cheers Deer” wall designed by Brightly Ever After, complimented by gorgeous wintery floral decor from B Floral.

Thank you to our partners: AJAXBrightly Ever AfterB Floral, Meant To Be CalligraphyMixing Maryland DJs, Purple Onion Catering, and Washington Talent Agency.

Thank you to our participating vendors: 90+ CellarsAce BeverageBig Cork VineyardsCalvert Woodley, City WineryCork Wine Bar & MarketDistrict WineryGrape IntentionsLubanzi WinesO’Neill Vintners & DistillersThe Palm by Whispering AngelSaturday SessionSIPTIP, and The Urban Winery

All photos by Joy Asico. 

Erin Wilcox, Nicki Ferramosca, Kellie Ruffer, Kristen Wilson.
Guests toted their Washingtonian Winter Wine Classic tasting glasses around the event
Brightly Ever After provided festive wall decor for guests to take photos in front of.
Long time Washington area favorite, Ace Beverage provided an assortment of wines for guests to sample.
Craig Singleton and Malin Singleton.
Saturday Session showcased their canned rosé and sauvignon blanc wines.
Purple Onion Catering created a menu full of light bites to be paired with different varietals.
Claudine Halabi and Jenny Yazdani.
City Winery brought several bottles, including their DC-made rosé.
Alex Schroeder and Brandon McElroy.
Purple Onion Catering provided delectable light bites.
Caty Duty, Crystal Oulds, and Celeste Woolfork.
Mixing Maryland DJs played music to keep the party lively.
David Kochba and Rachel O’Neil.
Aprés-ski themed decor filled the AJAX event venue.
District Winery.
B Floral provided gorgeous wintry arrangements for the event.
Guests were able to learn about new wines and sip some of their favorites.
Meant To Be Calligraphy’s Michele Hatty Fritz personalized guest’s glasses onsite.
Ali Morgan and Rishi Bharwani.
Guests could take home memorable photos from Washington Talent Agency’s OCTO Booth.
Jessica Kershaw and Ralph Dixon.
Lemon Curd Sweet Shots were served as one of several delicious desserts by Purple Onion Catering.
Julie Feng, Carol Bendfeldt, and Ragan Lake.
Washingtonians sipped the evening away at the inaugural Winter Wine Classic.

