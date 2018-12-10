Weddings

White Roses, Pink Sequins, and a Touch of Gold Added So Much Glamour to this Romantic Summer Wedding

Meron Kassahun and Reshad Favors wed in June of 2017 at Glenview Mansion in Rockville, MD.
All Photography by Iris Mannings

Meron Kassahun, a Washington hospitality professional originally from Ethiopia, and Reshad Favors, an attorney from Florida, met at the Florida engagement party of a mutual friend. Rashad was too nervous to make conversation, but he began following Meron’s Instagram account that night. After “liking” each other’s photos for a while, he asked for her phone number. Before long, Meron was flying back to the Sunshine State for their first date. Reshad eventually moved to DC, and 3½ years after that first date, he proposed during a springtime walk around the Tidal Basin.

Over the course of a year, they planned a romantic summer wedding. “I knew I wanted my wedding outside, with string lighting and soft colors,” says Meron. The couple chose a white tent for their reception, and blush-toned floral arrangements that included peonies, ranunculus, garden roses, rice flowers, snapdragons, and sweet-pea vines from the personal garden of Darling & Daughters florist Maria Young. Rose-gold votives and candy abounded, and guests enjoyed a mix of Ethiopian and Southern comfort dishes. Outside, a vintage car was the backdrop for the newlyweds’ portraits.

The Details

Photography: Iris Mannings | Venue: Glenview MansionEvent Planning & Design: Favored by Yodit Events & Design | Florist: Darling & Daughters | Invitations: Minted | Caterer: Askale Café | Cake: Creative Cakes | Hairstylists: The Vintage Hipster, Mel the Barber | Makeup Artist: Makki, Blush by Makki Bride’s Attire: Blush by Hayley Paige, the Bridal Room | Groom’s Attire: The Black Tux Music: Jennifer Reid and DJ K-Meta | Transportation: VintageLimos.BIZ | Videographer: Chris Hall, Invision Media Company Bridal Party Attire: Watters | Rentals: Sammy’s Rental | “Best Day Ever” backdrop: Brightly Ever After | Lighting, Dance Floor, Stage: Sugarplum Tent Company

