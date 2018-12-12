Washingtonian Today: Only One Former Trump Official Has a Fox News Contract?

About Washingtonian Today Washingtonian Today is not just another political news roundup. Instead, this daily morning brief provides local context on national news, catches you up on what’s happening at Washingtonian, points you toward super duper awesome things to do around town, and lets you in on some special events going on in-house. Sign up here to receive Washingtonian Today in your inbox every morning. More from Washingtonian Today



A New Page for a Beloved Bookstore: Real estate executive Scott Spector has purchased Adam Morgan’s Idle Times Bookstore, ensuring that book-ish people who prefer the smell of old pages to the zippy, computerized Amazon Books will continue to have a comforting space.

Chief of Staff Hunt Goes Rogue: I guess the job hunt for White House chief of staff has hit some snags. A job posting—albeit, a very obviously facetious one—has bubbled up on Craigslist. It reads: Chief of staff needed immediately. Short-term transactional arrangement in fine. No experience is needed.

Pink Wave on the Mall: The National Gallery of Art has named its first female director: Kaywin Feldman. Feldman, who will begin in March, will ship in from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Now for something completely different: What the heck is going on with the X2 bus?! According to the Internet, aisleway twerking and wild riding is exactly what the heck is happening.

Omarosa , Dr. Ronny Jackson , and KT McFarland are up to? Wonder no more. We cataloged where nearly every ousted and resigned White House official Wonder what, Dr., andare up to? Wonder no more. We cataloged where nearly every ousted and resigned White House official lives, works, and parties these days . (Surprisingly, only one has a Fox News contributor deal.)

Tired from all that reading? Sip frozen drinks at this beer garden coming to Shaw.

Here are the best things our food team ate this year.

If you’re around on Christmas Eve and have a hankering for some seafood, here’s where to find the Feast of the Seven Fishes around town .

Wedding escort cards, but make it fashion .

THEATER The Kennedy Center presents a new production of Miss Saigon, a musical by the creators of Les Misérables based on the opera Madame Butterfly. A young Vietnamese woman meets a United States Marine during the Vietnam War. But things change for her (and their son) when the man returns to the US. Recommended for ages 12 and up. Through January 13. $49-$175.

Grub Street wants you to drink expensive dessert wine with Twinkies. I’m in. (New York)

Get free advice from a professional food critic! Leave Ann Limpert a question now, and she’ll answer as many as possible on Friday at 11 AM.

