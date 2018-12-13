THURSDAY, DECEMBER 13

SHOPPING If you wish you could own that dress you borrowed this year, check out Rent the Runway’s sample sale at a pop-up location next to its store in Georgetown. Find some cute designer dresses (ML Monique Lhuillier, Diane Von Furstenberg, and more) for your holiday parties or upcoming weddings and events, all at up to 90% off retail. For every item sold at the sample sale, RTR will donate $1 to Dress For Success. Through December 22. 11 AM – 8 PM.

THEATRE For a different spin on the traditional Scrooge tale, head to the Keegan Theatre for its annual production of An Irish Carol. Written by Keegan company member Matthew J. Keenan, the play follows a wealthy pub owner in Dublin who has lost sight of his own humanity in his hunt for financial success—until he reflects on his past and present and has a vision of a lonely future. Through December 31. $50-$70.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 14

MUSIC You can’t see beloved New Orleans singer Aaron Neville in small venues any more, but you can see his son: Ivan Neville has teamed up with Baltimore singer-songwriter Cris Jacobs in a band called Neville Jacobs, whose debut album was released this fall. Hear this blend of Neville’s funk sound and Jacobs’ soulful songwriting at Gypsy Sally’s. 8:30 PM, $25 (in advance) or $30 (day of show).

THEATRE See the nativity story from a donkey’s perspective at the Washington National Opera’s Holiday Family Opera, The Lion, the Unicorn, and Me, at the Kennedy Center. Based on a children’s book, the opera follows animals as they figure out who can lead Mary and Joseph to Bethlehem. The flashy characters like the lion and unicorn seem to be logical choices, until the donkey realizes his own special talent. Through December 16. $49-$79.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 15

MUSEUMS The National Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center is celebrating its 15th anniversary on Saturday with activities, talks, and live music. Visitors can nerd out in the center’s helicopter collection, chat about the SR-71 Blackbird with pilot Buz Carpenter, and explore the space shuttle Discovery. Kids can enjoy story times and “Mars Experience” bus rides. As an added bonus, even the parking will be free on Saturday. Free, 10 AM – 3 PM.

COMEDY Comedian and I Feel Pretty star Amy Schumer will perform stand-up at the Theater at MGM National Harbor this weekend. Expect her typical brand of raunchy, self-deprecating, and anti-Trump humor, and perhaps a few jokes at the expense of her current pregnancy—which sidelined her from a few performance dates earlier on this tour. Through December 16. $40.91 – $125.46, 8 PM.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 16

BIKE If this winter weather doesn’t deter you from exercising outdoors, join the Hains Point 100 fundraiser for the Washington Area Bicycling Association’s Women & Bicycles program. As the name suggests, the goal is to ride 100 miles around Hains Point (each loop is 3 miles), but riders can take on any distance they choose—or just show up and support other cyclists as they work towards their goals. Free (registration/donations are recommended), 8:45 AM.

TOUR Sample chocolates from several different countries—and learn about their embassies, governments, and scandals—at an Embassy Row Chocolate Tour. Walk by the embassies of Ireland, Romania, and Vietnam (among others) to enjoy their holiday decorations, learn about their architecture, and, more importantly, sample international chocolates. Ticketholders should meet at the north entrance of the Dupont Circle Metro Station. $40, 11:30 AM.